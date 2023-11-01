Gabrielle Union On Feeling Unpretty After Losing A Role

CLOSE

Often times God moves us from where we wanted to be for us to stumble upon ‘The Perfect Find’

TLC wrote a song on their ‘FanMail’ Album titled ‘Unpretty’, ironically, 51 year old, actress Gabrielle Union, as beautiful as she is can identify with the song. According to Gabrielle Union back in the day she suffered from low self-esteem and in her career she felt there was no place for her of blackness, and she is now reflecting on the time she was made to feel unpretty when a role she was up for was given to someone else because they were ‘prettier’ then her.

You can buy your hair if it won’t grow, You can fix your nose if he says so, You can buy all the make-up that MAC can make, But if you can’t look inside you, Find out who am I to, Be in the position, to make me feel so, Damn unpretty ♫ -TLC

In a recent interview Gabrielle Union talked about a moment that changed her career.

“Years ago, I was up for a big job,…And after numerous callbacks, and studio tests, it was down to just the two of us….I was told I didn’t get the part because ‘She’s just prettier than you.’ For someone who had low self-esteem, it just felt like there was no place for me, for my kind of Blackness…It pretty much killed that confident pep in my step, and I was equating my looks to my ability to do the job,”

Gabrielle Union now recognizes that being turned down from that job because of her looks, made her realize her real worth and recognize she didn’t want to be where she wasn’t wanted.

Take a look at the video below