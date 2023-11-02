The Bijou Star Files: All They Want For Christmas Is To Sue Mariah Carey

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 2, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MARIAH CAREY SUED OVER CHRISTMAS HIT

Mariah Carey is bein’ taken to court once again over her classic Christmas hit … by the 2 men who claim they wrote a song of the same name. Read More

OFFSET & QUAVO PAYING TRIBUTE TO TAKEOFF On Anniversary of Death

Offset and Quavo are honoring their fallen Migos brother, Takeoff, on the one-year anniversary of his fatal shooting … sharing a look back at their better days together. Read More

AIRBNB PULL UP A CHAIR AT THANKSGIVING TABLE With Viral Grandma & Jamal For Annual Meetup!

The viral texting mishap between a grandma and a teenager that’s blossomed into a heartwarming Thanksgiving tradition … can now be part of your holiday fun, as Airbnb offers a chance to join them at the table! Read More

ASHANTI HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NELLY!!! Gifts Custom Impala

Ashanti is definitely in the running for best gift-giver — ’cause she gave her boo, Nelly, the custom Impala of his dreams for his 49th birthday. Read More

BOB KNIGHT Hall Of Fame Coach DEAD AT 83

Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away, his family announced Wednesday. He was 83 years old. Read More

School Bus Driver Arrested For Setting Multiple Buses On Fire, Including One With 66 Children Aboard

A Utah school bus driver has been arrested after being accused of setting multiple buses on fire within the past few years, including one with 66 children onboard. Read More

Teen Pleads No Contest, Faces Up to 30 Years in Jail After Beating Teacher’s Aide Over Nintendo Switch

The then-17-year-old was charged with felony aggravated battery after footage of the moment went viral back in February. Read More

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Go ‘Instagram Official’ to Announce Joint Podcast: ‘Nothing Is Off Limits’

The pair exited ABC News in January when news circulated about their alleged romantic relationship.Read More

Soul Train Awards 2023: Top Nominees Include Usher, SZA and Summer Walker

It’s time to celebrate the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop at the 2023 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET. Read More

Lil’ Kim Throws Panties Into The Crowd During Recent Performance

During her performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta on Saturday, Lil’ Kim surprised fans by tossing her underwear into the audience. Read More

Tupac Shakur Biography Says He Talked About How Fond He Was of Jada Pinkett Smith All The Time

In a new authorized biography, Tupac Shakur, Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, revealed that her brother also talked about Jada Pinkett Smith just as much as she talks about him. Read More

Usher Hints at Special Guests for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

“Good Good” Singer Usher is having a moment with his Las Vegas show, his upcoming Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, and now he is raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes. Read More

Nipsey Hussle’s GF Lauren London To Be Paid $5.6 Million For Late Rapper’s Son, Will Split 50% Of Marathon Clothing Company

Nipsey Hussle’s estate is finally being settled. Read More

‘I was in shock’: Man shot at in road rage incident during morning commute

The WKYC employee, whom we have chosen not to name, was driving on the Valley View Bridge when he says someone in another car shot at him. Read More

Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine

Excessive idling does not do anything positive for your engine’s long-term health. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am