1 Dead Following Car Crash In Cleveland Heights

A man died last night after being struck by a car in Cleveland Heights.
FOX 8 reports that Cleveland Heights police responded to a car accident on Warrensville Center Road just before midnight on Thursday.
According to that report, a 41-year-old man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the curb lane. He died from his injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To see the initial report from FOX 8 CLICK HERE.
