1 Dead Following Car Crash In Cleveland Heights

A man died last night after being struck by a car in Cleveland Heights.

FOX 8 reports that Cleveland Heights police responded to a car accident on Warrensville Center Road just before midnight on Thursday.

According to that report, a 41-year-old man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the curb lane. He died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

