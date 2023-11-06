It’s Official, New Edition, Has Secured A Las Vegas Residency

CLOSE

One of the symbols of a pentacle in a music career is when you can secure a residency in Las Vegas and today the R&B group that has withstood the musical tests of time, New Edition, is proud to announce they have done just that.

Starting February 28th 2024, Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant the brothers of New Edition will begin their residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, holding 6 performances.

According to a statement from the legendary New Edition:

“Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the Entertainment Capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas,…“On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world.”

