The Bijou Star Files: Jeezy Trying To Shoot His Shot At Nia Long??

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 9, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jeezy Telling Nia Long That ‘Real’ Men Don’t Cheat Has People Convinced He Was Shooting His Shot

A moment during a recent discussion between Jeezy and Nia Long prompted some strong reactions on social media. Read More

Jeezy Opens Up About Being Molested By His Female Babysitter ‘At A Very Young Age’

In a sit-down interview with Nia Long, Jeezy opened up about his female babysitter molesting him when he was a child. Read More

Royce Reed Credits Herself As Developer Of ‘Basketball Wives,’ Says She ‘Didn’t Know’ To Ask For A Producer Credit

Fans of Basketball Wives apparently owe a huge “thank you” to Royce Reed. Read More

Jennifer Hudson & Common Still Going Strong, Couple Recently Spotted On Intimate Date

Paparazzi captured Jennifer Hudson and her boyfriend Common on an intimate date night at Joe’s Pub for a special performance honoring famed jazz vocalist Mikel Mwalimu-Banks. Read More

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Both Paid 5-Figure Bonus Ahead Of Podcast Launch

It seems like following your heart can come with a nice payday. Read More

KEL MITCHELL HOSPITALIZED IN LA

Kel Mitchell — famous for his work on “Good Burger” as well as “Kenan & Kel” — is currently hospitalized, Read More

TINASHE Seeks Restraining Order AFTER MAN ARRESTED AT HER L.A. HOME

Tinashe says she’s been getting stalked by a guy who showed up at her front door and tried to get inside … she now wants extra protection from the court to prevent it from happening again. Read More

A$AP ROCKY Ex-A$AP Mob Member Testifies …GUN TO MY STOMACH, HE SAID ‘I’LL KILL YOU’

A$AP Rocky’s first day in court for his criminal trial appears to have just wrapped, ’cause the dude just left the building … and he’s looking cool and confident on his way out. Read More

SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends After 118 Days, Union Meets Tentative Deal With Major Studios

SAG-AFTRA has struck a new tentative deal with Hollywood’s major studios, ending the strike after 118 days. Read More

L.A. Reid Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment By Former Music Executive

Music Executive L.A. Reid is being sued by a former music executive who says that he sexually assaulted and sexually harassed her over two decades ago. Read More

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Confirm Split With Joint Statement, “We Are At a Point In Our Lives Where Our Individual Paths Require Our Full Attention”

The rumors are true; Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have officially called it quits. Read More

Blueface’s Mother Claims She Will Pursue Legal Action If She Can’t Be In Her Grandchildren’s Lives

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, intends to sue her son if he doesn’t let her see her grandchildren. Read More

Is She in the Wrong? Mom Reveals She Has Saving Accounts for Her Biological Kids, But Not Her Bonus Daughter

A mom on Reddit is having to answer for the method she’s been using to save money for her family after discussing a TikTok with friends. Read More

Cardi B Says She’s ‘Super Starstruck’ by Patti LaBelle as the Two Bring Their Dessert Brands Together for the Holidays

Cardi B and Patti LaBelle are joining their dessert brands this holiday season for some extra festive fun. Read More

Four Active and Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Employees Dead by Suicide in Two Days

A group of four active and retired employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have all been found dead by suicide in a span of just under 48 hours. Read More

‘You can be fired for your use of marijuana’: Legal expert weighs in on questions about recreational marijuana in Ohio

Though we still have about a month until recreational marijuana is officially legal in Ohio (and even longer until you can buy it in a licensed dispensary), legal experts are breaking down what you need to know before that happens. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am