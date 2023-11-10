Bijou Star Files

The Bijou Star Files: Keke Palmer Has Video Receipts Of Abuse

Published on November 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Bijou Star Files

Source: Canva / Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 10, 2023:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KEKE PALMER FILES FOR FULL CUSTODY OF SON… After Split From Outfit-Shaming Ex Darius

Keke Palmer is gunning for full legal and physical custody of her 8-month-old child … another development in the apparent relationship breakdown with Darius Jackson.  Read More

Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Darius Jackson, Alleging Physical And Emotional Abuse

Related Stories

Keke Palmer has filed a temporary restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, alleging physical and emotional abuse. The documents were filed with her request to have sole legal and physical custody of her eight-month-old son, Leodis.  Read More

Keke Palmer’s Security Camera Footage Showing Darius Jackson’ Abuse Submitted As Part of Restraining Order Petition   

KeKe Palmer has evidence to back up up her claims that ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was physically abusive during their relationship. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

RELATED TAGS

Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star The Bijou Star Files

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close