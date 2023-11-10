The Bijou Star Files: Keke Palmer Has Video Receipts Of Abuse

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 10, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
KEKE PALMER FILES FOR FULL CUSTODY OF SON… After Split From Outfit-Shaming Ex Darius
Keke Palmer is gunning for full legal and physical custody of her 8-month-old child … another development in the apparent relationship breakdown with Darius Jackson. Read More
Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Darius Jackson, Alleging Physical And Emotional Abuse
Keke Palmer has filed a temporary restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, alleging physical and emotional abuse. The documents were filed with her request to have sole legal and physical custody of her eight-month-old son, Leodis. Read More
Keke Palmer’s Security Camera Footage Showing Darius Jackson’ Abuse Submitted As Part of Restraining Order Petition
KeKe Palmer has evidence to back up up her claims that ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was physically abusive during their relationship. Read More
They’re Back! Toni Braxton Is Sending Sunday Kisses To Birdman
Police Searching For Man Indicted For Murder Of Amanda Williams
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Blueface Just Got Engaged But Is Chrisean Rock Prego By Him Again!?
5 Children Shot, 1 Killed, In Ohio Drive-By Shooting
When Will Marijuana Dispensaries Be Open In Ohio?
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
Jeezy & Nia Long Forgive, Not Forget Convo Drops Tuesday