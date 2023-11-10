The Bijou Star Files: Keke Palmer Has Video Receipts Of Abuse

CLOSE

KEKE PALMER FILES FOR FULL CUSTODY OF SON… After Split From Outfit-Shaming Ex Darius

Keke Palmer is gunning for full legal and physical custody of her 8-month-old child … another development in the apparent relationship breakdown with Darius Jackson. Read More

Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Darius Jackson, Alleging Physical And Emotional Abuse

Keke Palmer has filed a temporary restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, alleging physical and emotional abuse. The documents were filed with her request to have sole legal and physical custody of her eight-month-old son, Leodis. Read More

Keke Palmer’s Security Camera Footage Showing Darius Jackson’ Abuse Submitted As Part of Restraining Order Petition

KeKe Palmer has evidence to back up up her claims that ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was physically abusive during their relationship. Read More

