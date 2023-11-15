The Bijou Star Files: Terrence Howard Says His Hustle Didn’t Flow

CLOSE

Terrence Howard Reflects on Making $12,000 From ‘Hustle & Flow’ and $6,000 From ‘Crash’ While Speaking on Actors Strike

Terrence Howard chatted with WREG’s Alex Coleman on ‘Live at 9’ and talked about his past earnings while promoting his latest movie ‘Showdown at the Grand.’ Read More

DRAKE & J. COLE OUR COLLEGE FANS NEVER DISAPPOINT… This Blur’s For You!!!

Drake and J. Cole are looking to rack up A+ reviews for their expanded “It’s All a Blur” tour … they intentionally selected towns with booming college campuses!!! Read More

YG PLEEEASE TAKE DOWN THAT STRIPPER PIC …Man Hilariously Claims She’s His Baby Momma

YG‘s getting flooded with comments about a photo of what looks like a fun night at an in-house stripper party … because some dude claims the dancer in the pic is his baby’s mother!!! Read More

ADAM JOHNSON MAN ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF MANSLAUGHTER… After Probe Into Ex-NHLer’s Death

Cops in England say they have placed a man in custody this week … after they claim the guy had a connection to the death of ex-NHL player Adam Johnson. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES WEARS SAME UNDIES EVERY NFL GAME… I Wash ‘Em Sometimes!

Patrick Mahomes has played more than 100 NFL games … and for every single one of ’em since his rookie season, the 2x Super Bowl champ has rocked the SAME lucky pair of underwear, which he only occasionally cleans! Read More

CDC Reports At Least 22 Toddlers Have Fallen Ill After Consuming Applesauce Pouches “Tainted” With Lead

Twenty-two children in 14 states have reportedly fallen ill after eating applesauce pouches “tainted” with lead. Read More

Source Close To DomiNque Perry Speaks On Her Custody Battle With Sarunas Jackson (Exclusive Details)

The Jackson brothers continue to have all eyes on them, and it doesn’t seem like the attention will die down anytime soon. Currently, Sarunas Jackson is involved in his own legal battle with the mother of his daughter, actress DomiNque Perry. Read More

Niecy Nash Claps Back At Man Who Insulted Daughter Dia Nash’s Facial Features

Niecy Nash warned an unnamed man about her “full momma mode” after her daughter received some backhanded comments. Read More

Social Media Reacts After Kim Kardashian Is Announced Among GQ’s 2023 “Men Of The Year”

Social media users are sharing their reactions after Kim Kardashian graced the cover of GQ’s ‘2023 Men Of The Year Issue.’ Read More

Tamar Braxton & James Wright Chanel Reveal Severity Of Alleged Assault By Chrisean Rock (Video)

Tamar Braxton and James Wright Chanel are speaking out after Chanel was allegedly assaulted by Chrisean Rock. Read More

Will Smith’s Rep Denies Claims That He Slept With Duane Martin

Will Smith’s team is setting the record straight after an allegation claimed that he and Duane Martin were caught having sex in a dressing room several years ago. Read More

Gary Owen’s Ex-Wife Kenya Duke Blasts Him For Discussing How He Hasn’t Spoken To His Children In Over 3 Years Without Explaining Why: ‘You Have Done Some Foul Things’

Looks like Gary Owen’s ex-wife was not here for his recent commentary about their children. Read More

JONATHAN LEWIS DEATH 8 ARRESTED IN VEGAS TEEN’S FATAL BEATING

Eight high school students in Las Vegas are facing murder charges after being arrested in connection with the fatal beating of fellow student Jonathan Lewis. Read More

NYU Jewish Students Sue …STOP ON-CAMPUS ANTISEMITISM!!!

A rep for NYU tells us, in part, “The assertions in this suit do not accurately describe conditions on our campus or the many steps NYU has been taking to fight antisemitism and keep the campus safe. Read More

FASHION FUNERAL VIRAL MODEL DEFENDS RUNWAY WALK …Dead Friend Would’ve Loved It!!!

Model Erica L. Carrington is getting a lot of heat for her runway walk at her designer pal’s funeral, but says she doesn’t regret doing it one bit … claiming it’s exactly what her late friend would’ve wanted. Read More

