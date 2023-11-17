Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denies Cassie’s Allegations of Rape and Abuse

Viral trending news yesterday was a lawsuit filed by the singer Cassie Ventura,, accusing Diddy of nearly of decade of abuse that includes rape, sexual assault and manipulation. Cassie even alleged that Diddy blew up rapper Kid Cudi’s car. Diddy and Cassie dated off and on from about 2009 to 2018.
Today the ‘Bad Boy’ executive is responding to the shocking allegations.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is vehemently denying allegations from his ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, that he subjected her to serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape. New York lawyer Benjamin Brafman, who is representing Diddy has in turn accused Cassie of trying to blackmail his client.
According to CNN sources the NYD is not investing the 54 year old Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
Take a look at the video below
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
-
They’re Back! Toni Braxton Is Sending Sunday Kisses To Birdman
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
5 Children Shot, 1 Killed, In Ohio Drive-By Shooting
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
When Will Marijuana Dispensaries Be Open In Ohio?