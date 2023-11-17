Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denies Cassie’s Allegations of Rape and Abuse

CLOSE

Viral trending news yesterday was a lawsuit filed by the singer Cassie Ventura,, accusing Diddy of nearly of decade of abuse that includes rape, sexual assault and manipulation. Cassie even alleged that Diddy blew up rapper Kid Cudi’s car. Diddy and Cassie dated off and on from about 2009 to 2018.

Today the ‘Bad Boy’ executive is responding to the shocking allegations.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is vehemently denying allegations from his ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, that he subjected her to serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape. New York lawyer Benjamin Brafman, who is representing Diddy has in turn accused Cassie of trying to blackmail his client.

According to CNN sources the NYD is not investing the 54 year old Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Take a look at the video below