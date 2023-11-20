The Bijou Star Files: Has Diddy Become The Next R. Kelly?

CLOSE

DIDDY SURFACES AFTER CASSIE SETTLEMENT Solemn Amid Dramatic Saga

Diddy just officially put this whole Cassie saga to bed, but it seems it’s all still at the forefront of his mind — that is, if these pictures of him looking stressed are any indication. Read More

Diddy’s Former Fling Gina Huynh Claimed He Stomped on Her Stomach and Punched Her in the Head in Resurfaced Interview

Diddy’s ex fling Gina Huynh once claimed in an interview that he stomped on her stomach and punched her in the head while they were in their five-year…entanglement. Read More

Resurfaced Clip Of Yung Joc Alleging Diddy Ordered Cassie To Shave Her Head Trends Online

A resurfaced interview clip shows Yung Joc alleging Diddy forced his ex-girlfriend Cassie to shave her head in 2009. Read More

50 Cent Throws Shade at Diddy for Settling Cassie Abuse Lawsuit: ‘Damn He Paid That Money Quick’

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Fifty warns that more legal trouble for the Bad Boy Records founder could be on the way. Read More

SLIM THUG CASSIE WAITED TOO LONG TO TALK DIDDY Shoulda Spoke Up Then

Slim Thug says women who claim to have been abused need to speak up when it’s actually happening — which is why he thinks Cassie‘s lawsuit against Diddy came too little, too late. Read More

KYSRE GONDREZICK SLAMS ‘FALSE NARRATIVE’ IN KEVIN PORTER JR. CASE… Calls Out D.A.

WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick is raising hell, calling out prosecutors involved in Kevin Porter Jr.‘s assault case … saying the District Attorney continues to push a “false narrative” despite the fact she’s repeatedly denied her ex-boyfriend attacked her. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION EX-BF PARDI DROPS DISS TRACK …After She Suggests Cheating

Megan Thee Stallion appeared to accuse her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, of cheating in a recent track of hers — and now, the guy’s firing back … with his own diss song. Read More

Deja Taylor Receives Prison Sentence In Connection To Her 6-Year-Old Son Harming His Teacher

A mother is headed to prison for nearly two years for cannabis use while owning a handgun. Deja Taylor received a 21-month sentence on Wednesday (Nov. 15), Read More

Cardi B Blasts U.S. Government For Funding Wars & Cutting $547 Million From NYC Department Of Education & $6 Million From Sanitation: ‘Where Are These Kids Going To Go? We’re Going To Be Drowning In Rats!’

Are we ready to make Cardi B president? Or maybe a mayor, governor, or a congresswoman for New York? Read More

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Are Reportedly Taking a Break — Relationship Has “Taken A Toll On Her”

According to a report from the US Sun, it has been revealed that Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are currently taking a little break from their relationship. Read More

Angel Reese Seemingly Responds to Speculation About Suspension From LSU Basketball Team

Angel Reese has seemingly responded to speculation about her being suspended from the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team. Read More

Patti LaBelle Praises Cardi B for Her Kindness While They Worked Together: ‘She’s the Baby Patti’

Despite coming from two different musical worlds, the iconic diva and the “Bongos” rapper found common ground in their latest collaboration. Read More

Shaq Defends Draymond Green for Putting Rudy Gobert in Headlock, Says He Would’ve ‘Did the Same Thing’

Shaquille O’Neal is defending Draymond Green for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an on-court altercation this week. Read More

Amber Rose Says Wiz Khalifa Breakup Had Her Crying for ‘Three Years Straight’

Amber Rose made a surprising revelation about her breakup with Wiz Khalifa. Read More

Courtney B. Vance Discusses His Experience With Raising Twin Teenagers With Angela Bassett: “I Go To Work To Rest And I Come Home To Work”

Courtney B. Vance opens up about parenting teenage twins with his wife, Angela Bassett. Read More

Reality Star Tommie Lee Posts Videos With Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson Following Public Feud [Video]

Tommie Lee is taking another jab at Tamar Braxton! Read More

Fans React To Summer Walker Seemingly Addressing Pregnancy Rumors [Photo]

Summer Walker has been in the news due to her apparent reunion with Lil Meech, now she’s addressing a rumor that’s keeping her name in the news. Read More

Tiger Woods’ Ex Admits She’s Never Sexually Abused By Golfer After Dismissing Appeal Against NDA

Tiger Woods ‘ ex-girlfriend has dropped her lawsuits against the golf superstar and the trust that owns his Florida mansion, saying she never accused him of sexual harassment even though her attorney has made that claim.. Read More

