Kyle Rittenhouse Got Away With Murder Now He Has Written a Book

Published on November 22, 2023

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Protest Shootings

Source: Pool / Getty

Everybody has a story, however everybody’s story doesn’t need to be told.  Kyle Rittenhouse got away with murder now he has written a book.

Kyle Rittenhouse armed with a AR-style semi-automatic weapon at 17 years old, hitched a ride from his mommy who drove him across state lines to a Black Live Matter protest in Kenosha where he proceeded to shoot 3 people killing 2 of them.  Kyle Rittenhouse was tried in a court of his peers, cried, had a border line asthma attack, and beat the murder case.

Instead of Kyle Rittenhouse taking ownership in he took lives away, he is now announcing he wrote a book, telling his “side” of the story in a new autobiography entitled, “Acquitted, by Kyle Rittenhouse.”

How disrespectful can someone be? SMH

Take a look at the video below.

