Lauryn Hill Announces Remaining Tour Dates Will Be Rescheduled Due To “Serious Vocal Strain”

The music fan world was pumped to finally see the reconnection of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees on tour. Everything has been going great with the exception of Lauryn Hill being a little late.
The latest is Lauryn Hill is being on time to let fans know that the remaining tour dates of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Tour’ will be rescheduled while she recovers from strained vocals.
Lauryn Hill says that she’s been taking prescribed prednisone to get through her performances thus far. However, she needs time to recover. Lauryn Hill also shared some good news that aside from the rescheduled dates, additional dates will be added to the tour as well.
“I’d like to start this off by saying how much I’ve enjoyed being on the road, and how much I appreciate all of the fans who have come out to celebrate this incredible milestone anniversary and history making reunion with us. Being able to tour this album to sold out crowds after 25 years has been an emotional experience! I’ve loved sharing the stage again with Wyclef and Pras. The Return of the Fugees has been powerful and amazing—those who’ve witnessed it can testify,”
Philly Lauryn Hill/Fugee fans don’t fret, the rescheduling of the tour will not affect the Philadelphia stop.
Lets keep Lauryn Hill uplifted in our prayers for continued healing.
