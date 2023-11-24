Ex-Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Has Been Stabbed In Prison

CLOSE

Breaking news this evening is the ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin that was convicted of murdering George Floyd has been stabbed by another inmate at a federal prison in Arizona.

A murder caught on tape for the world to see that sparked protests around the world when ex-police officer Derek Chauvin thought it was necessary to kneel on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes. In America it say’s that Derek Chauvin was entitled to due process even the George Floyd wasn’t afforded that same opportunity. The process rendered Derek Chauvin guilty of 3 counts of murder for taking the last breathe of George Floyd, giving him what he was due to spend over 20 years in prison.

Some still thought the sentence was light, wanting and eye for an eye however vengeance is not ours.

Derek Chauvin was seriously injured in the attack around 12:30 p.m. at Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, the Bureau of Prisons told the outlet without naming the inmate. Prison employees performed “life-saving measures” before Chauvin was hospitalized,

