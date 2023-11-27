Quavo Thanksgiving Drive Feeds Hundreds For The Holiday

CLOSE

Somewhere along the line holidays got away from what they were originally intended for, the spirit of love, thankfulness and giving. Migos member Quavo has had much taken away but he used this Thanksgiving season to give as God as blessed him to feed 700 people in 51 different Georgia zip codes.

Quavo launched his Huncho Farms initiative this Thanksgiving to give families access to a whole garden and orchard in Atlanta. Quavo, along with his mother, Chef Brown Catering and Urban Recipe served more than 300 families from all over Atlanta and also created a cookbook to go with it.

Look at God move through the video below.