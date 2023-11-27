The Bijou Star Files: The Biden’s Or Diddy Can’t Get Away

CLOSE

PRESIDENT BIDEN HECKLED BY PRO-PALESTINE CROWD …During Nantucket Getaway

If President Biden thought he could escape the Israel-Palestine noise for the holiday weekend, he was wrong — ’cause he was met with furious pro-Palestine protesters in New England, but didn’t pay them any mind. Read More

DIDDY SUED BY THIRD WOMAN FOR RAPE, CHOKING

Diddy has been sued a third time for alleged sexual assault and this time a third person is allegedly involved. Read More

DIDDY SUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT …DENIES ALLEGATIONS

Diddy is being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman on camera more than three decades ago in NYC … but he says the claims are bogus. Read More

DIDDY’S EX-HEAD OF SECURITY Speaks on Cassie Claims …AFTER BEING NAMED IN SETTLED SUIT

The guy who used to head up Diddy‘s security operation seems to be addressing at least one of Cassie‘s allegations of abuse — this after being directly named in her bombshell suit. Read More

BEYONCÉ DESTINY’S CHILD SHOWS UP FOR ‘RENAISSANCE’ FILM PREMIERE

Beyoncé brought out the old and the new Saturday night … unveiling her new ‘Renaissance’ flick, and bringing together the group that launched her career. Read More

DISNEY LATEST ANIMATION FLICK ‘WISH’ FLOPS Box Office Woes Continue

Another miss from Disney at the box office — the studio’s latest original animated movie bombed with moviegoers over the holiday break … marking just the latest flop for ’em. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH ADDRESSES NEW DUI IN STAND-UP SET With ‘Answered Prayers’ Joke

Tiffany Haddish got up in front of a crowd to crack jokes less than a day after getting arrested for DUI — and when she was asked about it point blank, she leaned on comedy. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN Family Slams Prison Officials …WHY’D WE HAVE TO LEARN ABOUT STABBING FROM MEDIA?

Derek Chauvin‘s family is angry they learned from the media their imprisoned son was stabbed and not from prison officials. Read More

Ohio Walmart Shooting May Have Been Motivated by Racial Extremism

The FBI has collective evidence that suggests the Ohio Walmart shooting was partially racially motivated. Read More

Deadly crash in University Heights: Man faces sentencing at 8:30 a.m.

Johnson, who was 19 at the time of the crash, was arrested on May 30. He pleaded guilty to charges in the case on Nov. 7. Read More

‘I felt a pop’: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett injures left shoulder during Sunday’s loss to Denver Broncos

Garrett, who was seen in the locker room with his left arm in a sling, is expected to undergo an MRI Monday in Los Angeles. Read More

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb releases statement following shooting after Cleveland’s tree lighting event in Public Square

Cleveland police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting. Read More

Hamas releases third group of hostages, including 4-year-old American girl

The four-day cease-fire, which began Friday, was brokered by Qatar and Egypt and the United States. Read More

