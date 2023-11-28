The Bijou Star Files: 50 Cent Drops Diddy Butt Pattin Jay-Z Video

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 28, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Old Video of Him Patting Jay-Z’s Butt During Performance
50 Cent has more smoke for Diddy after digging through his video archives. Read More
TIFFANY HADDISH VOWS TO GET HELP AFTER BH ARREST… No More DUIs For Me
Tiffany Haddish is getting serious about her early morning DUI arrest on Friday — a major shift in tone after briefly responding comically during a stand-up set less than a day later. Read More
CHRIS BROWN Don’t Mistake Me For Being Antisemitic …I’M A PIRU!!!
Chris Brown is taking some heat, with some labeling him antisemitic, after he was spotted in Dubai with Kanye West, listening to Ye’s new song about screwing a “Jewish b****.” Read More
TEYANA TAYLOR PISSED IMAN MADE DIVORCE PUBLIC …Living Separately as Battle Gets Nasty
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are no longer living under the same roof as their bitter divorce now plays out publicly … something she blames squarely on her estranged husband. Read More
DISNEYLAND IT’S A SMALL (AND NAKED) WORLD …Guest Immediately Booted
Law enforcement sources tell us the 26-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence. He was then taken to a hospital to get checked out … but was eventually booked for the two misdemeanors. Read More
Run It Back! Tyrese Asks Ex Samantha Lee Gibson To Drop His Last Name
Tyrese is requesting his ex and mother of his youngest daughter, Samantha Lee Gibson, return his last name. Read More
Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee Stallion
Shannon Sharpe has seemingly shown some interest in Megan Thee Stallion. Read More
Mother Attended High School Classes Posing as 13-Year-Old Daughter, Sentenced to 6 Months Probation
Casey Garcia, 30, claims she was trying to prove a point by proving how easy it was for an adult to enter a middle school without being detected. Read More
LeBron James Museum Opens in Ohio
LeBron James Family Foundation recently unveiled LeBron James’ Home Court museum in Akron, Ohio. Read More
SZA, Usher & Victoria Monét Are Top Winners at 2023 Soul Train Awards
The 2023 Soul Train Awards aired Sunday night and it was a good time, especially for singer SZA. Read More
Kim Kardashian Comedy ‘The Fifth Wheel’ Lands at Netflix
Kim Kardashian is set to star in and produce upcoming ensemble comedy movie The Fifth Wheel, which landed at Netflix after a brief bidding war. Read More
Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Future Of ‘The Breakfast Club’ Amid DJ Envy Legal Drama
Charlamagne tha God says he wants “The Breakfast Club” to usher in new talent. Read More
It Was All A Lie: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’s’ Chris Bassett’s Alleged Mistress Admits She Made It Up
On October 11, Tasha K shared the news that she has proof that Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, allegedly has a mistress. The recording she shared was from said alleged mistress. Read More
NBA Player Josh Giddey’s $40 Million Sponsorship Deal At Risk Over His Alleged Relationship w/ A Minor
NBA player Josh Giddey could possibly lose out on millions after allegations surfaced accusing him of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. Read More
Public Square shooting investigation: 1 of 2 arrested teens cleared of any involvement
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says no one has been charged in regard to Saturday’s shooting in downtown Cleveland that injured two teens. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, X Calls Cap!
-
OKC Thunnder’s Josh Giddey Under Investigation For Alleged Relationship With A Minor, X Users Are Dunking On Him
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Will and Duane Martin Entanglement Claim
-
Win 4 Tickets To See Katt Williams! Plus, Meet-N-Greet Passes To The Show!
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant