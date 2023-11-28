The Bijou Star Files: 50 Cent Drops Diddy Butt Pattin Jay-Z Video

CLOSE

50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Old Video of Him Patting Jay-Z’s Butt During Performance

50 Cent has more smoke for Diddy after digging through his video archives.

TIFFANY HADDISH VOWS TO GET HELP AFTER BH ARREST… No More DUIs For Me

Tiffany Haddish is getting serious about her early morning DUI arrest on Friday — a major shift in tone after briefly responding comically during a stand-up set less than a day later.

CHRIS BROWN Don’t Mistake Me For Being Antisemitic …I’M A PIRU!!!

Chris Brown is taking some heat, with some labeling him antisemitic, after he was spotted in Dubai with Kanye West, listening to Ye's new song about screwing a "Jewish b****."

TEYANA TAYLOR PISSED IMAN MADE DIVORCE PUBLIC …Living Separately as Battle Gets Nasty

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are no longer living under the same roof as their bitter divorce now plays out publicly … something she blames squarely on her estranged husband.

DISNEYLAND IT’S A SMALL (AND NAKED) WORLD …Guest Immediately Booted

Law enforcement sources tell us the 26-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence. He was then taken to a hospital to get checked out … but was eventually booked for the two misdemeanors.

Run It Back! Tyrese Asks Ex Samantha Lee Gibson To Drop His Last Name

Tyrese is requesting his ex and mother of his youngest daughter, Samantha Lee Gibson, return his last name.

Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee Stallion

Shannon Sharpe has seemingly shown some interest in Megan Thee Stallion.

Mother Attended High School Classes Posing as 13-Year-Old Daughter, Sentenced to 6 Months Probation

Casey Garcia, 30, claims she was trying to prove a point by proving how easy it was for an adult to enter a middle school without being detected.

LeBron James Museum Opens in Ohio

LeBron James Family Foundation recently unveiled LeBron James' Home Court museum in Akron, Ohio.

SZA, Usher & Victoria Monét Are Top Winners at 2023 Soul Train Awards

The 2023 Soul Train Awards aired Sunday night and it was a good time, especially for singer SZA.

Kim Kardashian Comedy ‘The Fifth Wheel’ Lands at Netflix

Kim Kardashian is set to star in and produce upcoming ensemble comedy movie The Fifth Wheel, which landed at Netflix after a brief bidding war.

Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Future Of ‘The Breakfast Club’ Amid DJ Envy Legal Drama

Charlamagne tha God says he wants "The Breakfast Club" to usher in new talent.

It Was All A Lie: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’s’ Chris Bassett’s Alleged Mistress Admits She Made It Up

On October 11, Tasha K shared the news that she has proof that Candiace Dillard's husband, Chris Bassett, allegedly has a mistress. The recording she shared was from said alleged mistress.

NBA Player Josh Giddey’s $40 Million Sponsorship Deal At Risk Over His Alleged Relationship w/ A Minor

NBA player Josh Giddey could possibly lose out on millions after allegations surfaced accusing him of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Public Square shooting investigation: 1 of 2 arrested teens cleared of any involvement

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office says no one has been charged in regard to Saturday's shooting in downtown Cleveland that injured two teens.

