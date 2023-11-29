The Bijou Star Files: Jada And Will Are Back Together

CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Plan on ‘Staying Together Forever’

Jada revealed in October that she and her husband have been separated since 2016. It looks like we won't see the end of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith any time soon.

TINA KNOWLES BEYONCÉ’S NOT TRYING TO LOOK WHITE… Stop Attacking Her!!!

Tina Knowles is defending Beyoncé in the face of accusations the singer is lightening her skin and hair to look white … saying she's had enough of the negative narratives.

Young Thug’s Lawyer Breaks Down The Rapper’s Name & Shares The Meaning Of ‘Slime’ On Day Two Of YSL RICO Trial

More alleged details about Young Thug and his YSL conglomerate are coming to light on day two of the record label's RICO trial.

King Harris Is Charging A BIG BAG For Interviews After Viral Tussle With His Parents

It looks like King Harris won't be spilling any more parental tea for the free! On Tuesday (Nov. 28), the 19-year-old warned outlets of his premium price for an interview. His request comes just two days after he got into a heated exchange with his parents, T.I. and Tiny Harris, at an NFL game.

