The Bijou Star Files: Jada And Will Are Back Together

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Plan on ‘Staying Together Forever’
Jada revealed in October that she and her husband have been separated since 2016. It looks like we won’t see the end of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith any time soon. Read More
TINA KNOWLES BEYONCÉ’S NOT TRYING TO LOOK WHITE… Stop Attacking Her!!!
Tina Knowles is defending Beyoncé in the face of accusations the singer is lightening her skin and hair to look white … saying she’s had enough of the negative narratives. Read More
Young Thug’s Lawyer Breaks Down The Rapper’s Name & Shares The Meaning Of ‘Slime’ On Day Two Of YSL RICO Trial
More alleged details about Young Thug and his YSL conglomerate are coming to light on day two of the record label’s RICO trial. Read More
King Harris Is Charging A BIG BAG For Interviews After Viral Tussle With His Parents
It looks like King Harris won’t be spilling any more parental tea for the free! On Tuesday (Nov. 28), the 19-year-old warned outlets of his premium price for an interview. His request comes just two days after he got into a heated exchange with his parents, T.I. and Tiny Harris, at an NFL game. Read More
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
OKC Thunnder’s Josh Giddey Under Investigation For Alleged Relationship With A Minor, X Users Are Dunking On Him
Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, X Calls Cap!
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Will and Duane Martin Entanglement Claim
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert