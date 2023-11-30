Bronny James Cleared to Return To USC Basketball

CLOSE

As great as a professional basketball player LeBron James is, at the end of the day he is a father first and unfortunately LeBron experienced every parents nightmare when his 1st born, Bronny, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball practice for USC in July. As bad as fans wanted to see if Bronny was the second coming of his dad, his families prayers were that he would simply be healthy.

The college basketball season started a few weeks ago and fans have been patiently waiting and wondering would Bronny take the court for USC. News today is that he will be, as Bronny James has been cleared to return to the court.

According to a spokesperson for the James family:

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball,” “Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

