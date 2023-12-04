The Bijou Star Files: Usher Show Has Got It Bad In Vegas

CLOSE

USHER FALLS TO KNEES & BREAKS DOWN …Wraps Vegas Residency

Usher wrapped up his Vegas residency with a ton of appreciation — which you could see as the dude fell to his knees and took in all the love in a truly emotional moment.

NICK CANNON SPENDS $200K/YEAR AT DISNEYLAND …Fatherhood Ain’t Cheap!!!

Nick Cannon says he gives Disney just a smidge less than a quarter of a million dollars of his own hard-earned cash each year — and it's all to make his many children happy.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN CRASHES FERRARI INTO PARKED KIA IN HOLLYWOOD

Michael B. Jordan had a bad encounter Saturday night … with a Kia, which is now worse for wear after MBJ veered into it.

Will Smith Admits He’s ‘Made Tons Of Mistakes’ & That ‘Fame Can Be A Unique Monster’ After Jada Pinkett Smith’s Viral Book Tour & Oscars Slap

Will Smith is opening up and admitting that he's "made tons of mistakes" and that "fame can be a unique monster" following his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's controversial and viral book tour and the 2022 Oscars slap drama.

DEREK CHAUVIN George Floyd Killer Cop STABBED 22 TIMES IN PRISON ATTACK

Derek Chauvin — the cop convicted of murdering George Floyd — was stabbed 22 times in a brutal attack behind bars … and the inmate responsible says he wanted Chauvin dead.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT Workin’ The System Hard …JAIL MAY BE A LONG WAY OFF

Jussie Smollett has lost his big appeal in his fake attack case, but that doesn't mean he's going straight to jail to serve his sentence … not by a long shot.

LIL WAYNE SUED Former Bodyguard Claims RAPPER HIT & THREATENED HIM WITH GUN

Lil Wayne is being dragged to court a former bodyguard who is suing the rapper after telling cops Wayne allegedly brandished a gun and punched him in the ear.

BEYONCÉ FANS SING, DANCE DURING PREMIERE …Mute Challenge Too!!!

Beyoncé fans turned her 'Renaissance' movie premiere into a concert … singing and dancing in the theater aisles, making for one crazy fun scene.

JEANNIE MAI Fires Back At Jeezy’s Divorce Claims …INSINUATES HE’S A CHEATER AND PRENUP SAYS IT’LL COST HIM!!!

Jeannie Mai has responded to Jeezy's divorce petition, and she is more than insinuating he cheated on her and claims that will have a HUGE effect on their prenup and division of assets.

Jeezy Addresses Jeannie Mai’s Infidelity Claims, Calls Them ‘100 Percent False’

Mai suggested Jeezy cheated after she asked to uphold the penalty in their divorce filing that claimed a partner that cheated would suffer consequences.

Keke Palmer & Darius Daulton Jackson Postpone Court Date Regarding Restraining Order

Keke Palmer and Darius Daulton Jackson have postponed their upcoming court date.

Sha’Carri Richardson Honored At The 2023 USATF Awards: ‘It Hasn’t Been A Long Time Coming, With The God That I Serve, Everything Happens When It’s Supposed To’

Superstar athlete Sha'Carri Richardson was just honored at the 2023 USATF Awards and she continues to remain a speedy and motivational force to be reckoned with.

Super Father Nick Cannon Says He Actually Uses Condoms: “I Could’ve Had A Lot More” Kids

Nick Cannon may be a father of 12 but he wants everyone to know that he still uses condoms!

50 Cent Trolls Diddy by Merging Bad Boy Records Founder’s Face With R. Kelly

50 Cent continues to troll Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple allegations of sexual assault.

LeBron James and Ime Udoka Receive Technicals After Exchanging Words on Sidelines

LeBron James and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka got into an interesting exchange during a game between their respective teams on Saturday night that led to both men getting technical fouls.

