The Bijou Star Files: C-Murder Broke Monica’s Heart Again

Monica Explains Why She and C-Murder Are No Longer Dating: ‘I Got My Heart Broken (Again)’

Monica, for the first time, publicly commented on why she and C-Murder are no longer together. Read More

‘THE BLIND SIDE’MICHAEL OHER EXTORTED US, TUOHYS CLAIM I’ll Tell TMZ If You Don’t Ante Up Big-Time

Michael Oher repeatedly demanded $15 million from the Tuohy family over “The Blind Side” royalties, and if they didn’t ante up he would “defame them on social media and/or TMZ as ‘fakes’ and ‘thieves,’ according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. Read More

DEATHBED CONFESSION Dad Tells Daughter …I WAS A BANK FUGITIVE, HUN

A woman dished all on her father’s shocking deathbed confession … saying her life changed when she discovered he had been a wanted man for most of his life following an old bank heist. Read More

BLUEFACE Rescued My Son At 4 AMCUZ CHRISEAN RATHER GET A BOOTY CALL!!!

Blueface says his fatherly instincts were forced to kick in early in the morn … this after he allegedly got word that Chrisean had left their son in the care of her BFF. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT ALL SMILES AT NOBU… After Losing Appeal For Hate Crime Hoax Conviction

Jussie Smollett was all smiles over the weekend, chowing down with friends on the heels of losing his appeal in his hate crime hoax case. Read More

Saucy Santana Explains Why He Wouldn’t Want His Son To Be Gay (Video)

Saucy Santana recently opened up about his fears about parenthood in a forthcoming sitdown with VH1.

Aht Aht! Rasheeda & Kirk Frost Clap Back At Critics Of Their Viral Family Photoshoot (Video)

Rasheeda Frost and her husband, Kirk, are addressing negative comments they received regarding their viral family photoshoot. Read More

Suge Knight Says When Anyone Trash-Talked Oprah in Prison He ‘Slapped the Sh*t Out of Them’

On the latest episode of his podcast, Suge Knight admitted that he would slap any fellow inmate who dared to disrespect Oprah Winfrey. Read More

DaBaby Says He’s Quitting Drinking After Throwing Up in Front of His Daughter

The North Carolina rapper announced the news in a PSA via Instagram, asking fans to not offer him drinks from here on out. Read More

Jennifer Hudson and Common Spotted Together at Usher Concert Amid Dating Speculation

Another day, another date night for Common and Jennifer Hudson. Read More

Chris Brown Dragged to Federal Court Over Instagram Post

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, paparazzi agency Xposure sued Brown for copyright infringement. Read More

50 Cent Reportedly Wants Part Of The $300 Million ‘Power’ Lawsuit Thrown Out Because He Feels The Claims Are ‘Untimely’

In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Jackson and his attorneys reportedly want to have one lawsuit tossed out due to its delayed filing. Back in March, Corey Holland named Jackson in two lawsuits.Read More

Former ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Star Lyrica Anderson Seeking Wedding Ring + $1 Million In Music Royalties From Estranged Husband A1 Bentley

Lyrica Anderson is reportedly seeking her wedding ring & financial compensation from A1 Bentley amid their ongoing divorce. Read More

Teyana Taylor’s Estranged Husband Iman Shumpert Awarded Temporary Parenting Time w/ Daughters Amid Divorce Battle

Looks like Iman Shumpert is ready to catch up on his daddy-daughter time. Read More

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph & Her Husband Are Reportedly Moving In Together Officially After Almost Twenty Years Of Marriage

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband are taking a new step in their union! Read More

