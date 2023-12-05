Davido Delivers Diasporic Delight At Atlanta A.W.A.Y. Festival Tour Stop Sponsored By Martell Cognac

CLOSE

Davido truly transformed State Farm Arena into a celebration fit for Lagos finest during his Martell Cognac-sponsored A.W.A.Y. Festival experience in Atlanta.

On Saturday, November 18, Davido’s “(A.W.A.Y.) Are We African Yet?” festival hit ATL’s State Farm Arena for a one-day show that was truly reflective of his global impact.

The audience at the arena was up on their feet, dancing and singing along to sets by African artists and DJs all night long.

The energy reached it’s peak once Davido hit the stage and ran through hits including “Unavailable,” “Assurance” and “Fall.”

In addition to Davido, the audience enjoyed South African DJ duo TXC who just happen to be signed to LVRN.

E Cool also hit the stage.

As well as “Monalisa” singer Lo Jay!

Victony, Mayor Kun, Musa Keys and King Promise also put on incredible performances, but we can’t leave out Spinall who delivered one of our favorite sets of the night.

Back stage Martell Cognac treated their special guests to dinner and drinks in a private VIP lounge.

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP StudioThe exclusive experience included elevated Blue Swift cocktails called the Nigerian Swift Sour, the Swift & Ginger, and the Martell Martarita.

Guests were also treated to an incredible spread featuring foods both from Atlanta and Africa, including wings and herbed chicken and jollof rice. Anybody else feeling hungry just thinking about it?

Source: Martell Cognac sponsors A.W.A.Y. Festival presented by Davido at State Farm Arena in Atlanta/ PWP StudioIf you’re looking forward to sippin’ something special this holiday season, try this cocktail recipe for a Pomme Highball, one of the Martell beverages we enjoyed while we were A.W.A.Y!

Ingredients: 2 oz Martell Blue Swift 1 oz pineapple juice 4 oz ginger beer Instructions: Combine Blue Swift, pineapple juice, and ginger beer in a highball or collins glass. Stir and garnish with a lemon wedge. Enjoy! Garnish: Lemon wedge. Glassware: Highball/Collins

What’s your favorite Davido song?

Davido Delivers Diasporic Delight At Atlanta A.W.A.Y. Festival Tour Stop Sponsored By Martell Cognac was originally published on globalgrind.com