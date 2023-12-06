Black Health 365

Your Weight and Your Health

Published on December 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Most people are aware that they are carrying extra weigh but still face the challenge of losing the weight. Kenya Brown spoke with Dr. Betul Hatipoglu, diabetes physician and Director of the Diabetes & Metabolic Care Center at University Hospitals.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close