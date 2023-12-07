The Bijou Star Files: CLE Beef, Kid Cudi Vs Rich and Jake Paul

CLOSE

KID CUDI RICH & JAKE PAUL DON’T HAVE AUTHORITY To Speak On My CLE Roots

Kid Cudi isn’t letting Rich Paul and Jake Paul slide after critiquing his loyalty and ties to Cleveland. Read More

DREW CAREY Ex-Fiancee’s Murderer …SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

The man convicted in the murder of Drew Carey‘s ex-fiancee was just sentenced to spend the rest of his days behind bars … more than 3 years after she fell to her death. Read More

EX-NFLER SERGIO BROWN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MURDERING HIS MOTHER

Former NFL safety Sergio Brown is fighting back in his murder case this week … pleading not guilty to charges that he killed his mom and concealed her body afterward. Read More

FLAVOR FLAV ‘FLAVOR OF LOVE’ REUNION WITH HOOPZ After Crashing Flo Rida Stage!!!

Flo Rida‘s performance at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Detroit brought good feelings out for Flavor Flav, surprising the crowd as Flo’s hype man and running into an old friend backstage … his ‘Flavor of Love’ Season 1 winner Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander!!! Read More

CARDI B DITCHING ‘DEAD WEIGHT’ IN NEW YEAR After Unfollowing Offset

Cardi B‘s already making a New Year’s resolution, promising to drop all “dead weight” in her life — a vow that comes on the heels of unfollowing her husband Offset on Instagram. Read More

DONALD TRUMP I PROMISE I’LL BE A DICTATOR… But Only On Day 1

Donald Trump made an ominous promise Tuesday night … he promises if he’s elected President again he will be a dictator … but only for a short time. Read More

Shoe Game Strong! Lil Nas X Launches Furry Clogs in Latest Crocs Collab

Christmas came early for Lil Nas X fans as he announced his latest collaboration with Crocs this week. Read More

Employees At A Dallas Bar Are Being Accused Of Drugging Customers

A restaurant and bar in Dallas, Texas, is now under investigation after two mothers alleged that its employees drugged them. Read More

Dave Chappelle Set to Release New Netflix Stand-Up Special, Drops Teaser

Dave Chappelle will be making his return to Netflix with a brand new stand-up special coming on New Year’s Eve. Read More

At Least 3 Dead After Shooting on University of Nevada, Las Vegas Campus, Authorities Say, and The Suspect is Dead

Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada (UNLV) on Wednesday morning. Read More

