Diddy Under Grammy Invitation Watch Following Lawsuits

Sean Diddy Combs said “enough is enough…let me be clear” following the latest lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday, a woman who goes by Jane Doe accused Sean Combs, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and a third individual labeled as “Third Assailant” of sex trafficking and gang rape when she was 17 years old. Sean Diddy Combs settled a sexual assault lawsuit with Cassie and it has opened up the flood gates for others. Two additional lawsuits filed against Diddy … Joi Dickerson-Neal says Diddy sexually assaulted her on camera when she was a college student back in 1991, and a Jane Doe says Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and friends in either 1990 or 1991.

Since all of this started Macy’s has cut loose ‘Sean Jean’ wear, Diddy has stepped away from ‘Revolt’ not the mention the dragging he has been taking on social media along with people coming out the wood work claiming that they had some knowledge of what’s been going on.

Next on the detaching from Diddy list is the Grammy’s, according to a report Diddy is under a Grammy Invitation watch, meaning his Grammy invite might get revoked.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, The Academy confirmed that despite being nominated, the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may not be welcomed to the ceremony.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves,”

Diddy has received in his career 14 Grammy nominations, bringing home a total of 3 awards.

Do you agree that Diddy should have his Grammy invite revoked?

