LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Drops Bars at Rod Wave’s Concert in The ATL

Make no mistakes about it LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson has got flow on and of the basketball court.

LSU women’s basketball star, Flau’jae Johnson, is so much more than an athlete who who helped make LSU history by winning their first National Title as a freshman guard. Flau’jae Johnson is a serious Hip Hop artist, who recently ripped up the stage in Hotlanta.

LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson who is used to balling in front of a packed house, took the stage at Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia” tour alongside Ari Lennox, Toosi, G Herbo and Eelmatic, and girlfriend held her own setting the stage on fire performing her hit single, “Big 4.

Flau’jae Johnson 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year in woman’s basketball has Hip Hop her DNA. Her father, was rapper Camoflauge, who was shot and killed in May 2003 in a case that remains unsolved, about six months before her birth. At age 13, Flau’jae Johnson appeared on The Rap Game, a Lifetime reality show, and at age 14, she performed on America’s Got Talent. Flau’jae is currently signed to Roc Nation.

