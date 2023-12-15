The Bijou Star Files: Saweetie And Cynthia Bailey Join Cast Of “BMF”

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 15, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Lil Baby, Saweetie And Cynthia Bailey To Join Cast Of “BMF”
If you enjoy the hit drama series “BMF” on STARZ, then you’re going to be here for this news! Read More
KANYE WEST DISNEY DAY WITH BIANCA & NORTH
Kanye West is back home in California with his family … taking his daughter North to Disneyland, a place that’s practically her playground, but there were some big differences on this trip. Read More
New Era! Kash Doll Shares How She Plans To “Change The Narrative” Of OnlyFans
Kash Doll has officially joined OnlyFans, but she has made it clear that her intentions for joining are different from what most people might expect. Read More
Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Reportedly Cry In Court As Closing Arguments Are Shared In Actor’s Domestic Assault Trial
Jonathan Majors’ domestic assault trial is reportedly nearing a verdict. Read More
Darius Daulton Jackson Suggests He Got Baptized, Says God Is The “Greatest Ally”
It seems like Darius Daulton Jackson has grown tired of wanting to share his side. Read More
Coming Soon! Beyoncé’s Father Mathew Knowles’ Memoir To Be Adapted Into Film, TV Show
It looks like Beyonce isn’t the only one in her family who will be getting a cute little coin at the box office. Read More
Sza Says She Started Making Music To ‘Prove A Point’ To Her Ex-Fiancé
In a new interview with Zane Lowe, SZA opened up about the reason she started making music. According to the Grammy nominated artist, she wanted to prove a point to her ex fiancé. Read More
Candiace Dillard Feels ‘Vindicated’ After Husband’s Alleged Mistress Admits She Lied About Affair
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Candiace Dillard feels “vindicated” after husband Chris Bassett’s alleged mistress confessed that she lied about having an affair with him. Read More
Tyrese Accused of Being ‘Incompetent’ And a ‘Poor Businessman’ By Teddy Pendergrass’ Widow in Fight Over Biopic
Tyrese Gibson’s Voltron Entertainment is suing Teddy Pendergrass’ widow over the rights to the late singer’s life story. Read More
Diddy Family Reality Show Scrapped at Hulu Following Sexual Assault Allegations
What’s left of Diddy’s empire is continuing to crumble. A reality show that was set to follow Diddy’s family that was in the early stages of development has been scrapped at Hulu. Read More
Teyana Taylor Trends As Fans React To Her Intimately Dancing w/ Victoria Monét Amid Her Ongoing Divorce From Iman Shumpert: ‘She Don’t Want Meat’
Video footage of a newly single Teyana Taylor grinding on Victoria Monét in the club has thrown social media into a frenzy. Read More
LisaRaye McCoy & Deelishis Will Look For Love On Upcoming Season Of Dating Reality Series ‘Queens Court’
“Queens Court” has seemingly finalized its main cast for season two. Read More
Psychedelic research: Company files for FDA approval of MDMA to help treat PTSD
MDMA, also known as ecstasy, is a long-known ‘party drug,’ but years of research shows it’s also helping those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Read More
SHAQ If I Were Adam Silver …I’D SUSPEND DRAYMOND GREEN TWO GAMES
Draymond Green would be breathing a lot easier today if Shaquille O’Neal were running the NBA … ’cause the Lakers legend says he’d only suspend DG two games if league punishments were up to him. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It's Not Draymond Green
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has 'Sealed The Deal'
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Chrisean Rock After Love Started War Backstage At Tamar Braxton Concert
-
Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On