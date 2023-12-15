The Bijou Star Files: Saweetie And Cynthia Bailey Join Cast Of “BMF”

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 15, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Lil Baby, Saweetie And Cynthia Bailey To Join Cast Of “BMF”

If you enjoy the hit drama series “BMF” on STARZ, then you’re going to be here for this news! Read More

KANYE WEST DISNEY DAY WITH BIANCA & NORTH

Kanye West is back home in California with his family … taking his daughter North to Disneyland, a place that’s practically her playground, but there were some big differences on this trip. Read More

New Era! Kash Doll Shares How She Plans To “Change The Narrative” Of OnlyFans

Kash Doll has officially joined OnlyFans, but she has made it clear that her intentions for joining are different from what most people might expect. Read More

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Reportedly Cry In Court As Closing Arguments Are Shared In Actor’s Domestic Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors’ domestic assault trial is reportedly nearing a verdict. Read More

Darius Daulton Jackson Suggests He Got Baptized, Says God Is The “Greatest Ally”

It seems like Darius Daulton Jackson has grown tired of wanting to share his side. Read More

Coming Soon! Beyoncé’s Father Mathew Knowles’ Memoir To Be Adapted Into Film, TV Show

It looks like Beyonce isn’t the only one in her family who will be getting a cute little coin at the box office. Read More

Sza Says She Started Making Music To ‘Prove A Point’ To Her Ex-Fiancé

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, SZA opened up about the reason she started making music. According to the Grammy nominated artist, she wanted to prove a point to her ex fiancé. Read More

Candiace Dillard Feels ‘Vindicated’ After Husband’s Alleged Mistress Admits She Lied About Affair

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Candiace Dillard feels “vindicated” after husband Chris Bassett’s alleged mistress confessed that she lied about having an affair with him. Read More

Tyrese Accused of Being ‘Incompetent’ And a ‘Poor Businessman’ By Teddy Pendergrass’ Widow in Fight Over Biopic

Tyrese Gibson’s Voltron Entertainment is suing Teddy Pendergrass’ widow over the rights to the late singer’s life story. Read More

Diddy Family Reality Show Scrapped at Hulu Following Sexual Assault Allegations

What’s left of Diddy’s empire is continuing to crumble. A reality show that was set to follow Diddy’s family that was in the early stages of development has been scrapped at Hulu. Read More

Teyana Taylor Trends As Fans React To Her Intimately Dancing w/ Victoria Monét Amid Her Ongoing Divorce From Iman Shumpert: ‘She Don’t Want Meat’

Video footage of a newly single Teyana Taylor grinding on Victoria Monét in the club has thrown social media into a frenzy. Read More

LisaRaye McCoy & Deelishis Will Look For Love On Upcoming Season Of Dating Reality Series ‘Queens Court’

“Queens Court” has seemingly finalized its main cast for season two. Read More

Psychedelic research: Company files for FDA approval of MDMA to help treat PTSD

MDMA, also known as ecstasy, is a long-known ‘party drug,’ but years of research shows it’s also helping those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Read More

SHAQ If I Were Adam Silver …I’D SUSPEND DRAYMOND GREEN TWO GAMES

Draymond Green would be breathing a lot easier today if Shaquille O’Neal were running the NBA … ’cause the Lakers legend says he’d only suspend DG two games if league punishments were up to him. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am