The Bijou Star Files: Christian Keyes Spills Sexual Harassment Tea

WHAT IN ALL THE QUEENS MEN IS GOING ON WITH CHRISTIAN KEYES!?
Christian Keyes Reveals Sexual Harassment By A “Powerful Man” In Hollywood
Christian Keyes became a trending topic on X on Saturday (December 16) after taking to social media to share he’d been assaulted by a “powerful man” in Hollywood. Read More
Christian Keyes & Tyler Perry Trend As Social Media Debates Whether Filmmaker Is The “Powerful Man In Hollywood” The Actor Recently Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Actor Christian Keyes‘ recently came forward with attempted sexual assault allegations and social media users have been in a frenzy since. Read More
KIM K Think About This …I GOT MY BRAIN ON DISPLAY FOR XMAS!!!
Kim Kardashian has her medulla oblongata at the forefront of her mind for the holidays — and the reason is because she got a wacky gift … a life-sized replica of her noodle! Read More
ANITA BAKER ACCUSED OF BICKERING W/ HOUSTON CROWD… During Live Tour Stop
Anita Baker‘s latest live performance is catching a little heat after she apparently got testy with the audience out in Texas — parts of which were captured on video. Read More
CAM’RON FINALLY GETS TO MEET (& GREET) NIA LONG …After DM Slide Year-Plus Ago
Cam’ron slid into Nia Long‘s DMs over a year ago trying to holler, and it looks like he finally got his shot this weekend — ’cause they linked up at a big shindig … and took pics! Read More
KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR FALLS DOWN, BREAKS HIP …Rushed To L.A. Hospital
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took a nasty spill at a concert in Los Angeles — and the NBA legend ended up in the hospital with a broken hip… Read More
DIDDY WISHES LATE EX KIM PORTER HAPPY B’DAY …Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Diddy is wishing his late partner Kim Porter a happy birthday amid his growing legal troubles involving multiple sexual assault allegations. Read More
Love Is In The Air! Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Is Engaged To Her Boyfriend Joseph Hooten
Jamie Foxx is about to add another title to his impressive list of accomplishments — that of the father of the bride. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Joseph Hooten, on Sunday (December 17). Read More
Yes Ma’am! Oprah Winfrey Reveals How She Keeps Stedman Graham In Love
Oprah Winfrey has shared her way to her man’s heart! She revealed that her hot water cornbread has become “the most romantic thing” she’s done for her partner Stedman Graham. Read More
Airbnb Responds After Fantasia Claims She Was Racially Profiled & Kicked Out Of North Carolina Lake House Rented For Son’s Birthday
While on Cloud 9 from all of her ‘Color Purple‘ press and being nominated for her first Golden Globe, Fantasia Barrino is now being dragged back down to Earth as she calls out Airbnb for allegedly being racially profiled and kicked out of a North Carolina lake house she rented for her son’s birthday. Read More
‘Family Matters’ Actor Darius McCrary Arrested Again Over Unpaid Child Support Payments
Darius McCrary has been detained for a second time over failure to make child support payments. Read More
Keke Palmer’s Ex Darius Jackson Submits Photographic Evidence Showing Alleged Physical Abuse [Photos]
Darius Jackson has flipped the script on ex-girlfriend Keke Palmer, accusing the “Nope” star of abuse in response to her domestic violence claims. Read More
Tamar Braxton’s Ex-BFF Accuses Singer of Refusing to Reimburse Him For Tour Expenses: ‘About to Lose My Mind’
Tamar Braxton’s ex-friend Letroy went off on the singer accusing her of failing to reimburse him for expenses related to her tour that he helped put together… Read More
