The Bijou Star Files: Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says It Ain’t Over

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 19, 2023:

Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Makes First Statement Since Assault & Harassment Guilty Verdict, Says the Actor Looks Forward to Clearing His Name

Jonathan Majors is speaking out via his attorneys.

JONATHAN MAJORS DROPPED BY MARVEL… After Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors is out of a job at Disney, 'cause Marvel is dropping him from all projects in the MCU, and cutting ties in the wake of his guilty verdict …

JONATHAN MAJORS FOUND GUILTY In NYC Criminal Trial

Jonathan Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, tells us, "It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari's story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that."

Christian Keyes Seemingly Confirms Tyler Perry Wasn’t The Hollywood ‘Powerful Man’ Who Sexually Abused Him

Actor Christian Keyes has seemingly denied Tyler Perry's involvement in his sexual assault and harassment claims.

CELINE DION SISTER SAYS SINGER’S LOST CONTROL OF MUSCLES

A devastating update on Celine Dion's debilitating battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome … as her sister says she's lost control of her muscles.

ANTHONY EDWARDS ADDRESSES WOMAN’S ABORTION CLAIMS

Anthony Edwards is breaking his silence after a woman claimed he told her to get an abortion … saying his comments were made "in the heat of a moment" and do not reflect his beliefs.

REPORT: DRAYMOND GREEN OUT AT LEAST THREE MORE WEEKS …After Beginning Counseling

Draymond Green will reportedly miss at least the next nine-or-so Warriors games … this after beginning counseling following his second suspension of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Foxy Brown Reacts After Nicki Minaj Breaks Their Tie For Most No. 1 Albums By A Female Rapper

Foxy Brown is sharing her reaction after Nicki Minaj broke their tie for most number-one albums created by a female rap artist.

Deja Taylor To Serve About Four Years Consecutively For Separate Gun & Child Neglect Charges (Update)

Deja Taylor started 2023 with her six-year-old son shooting his first-grade teacher, Abigail 'Abby' Zwerner. Now, she's ended it facing nearly four years in prison for related charges.

Breaking: Pope Francis Says Priests Can Bless Same-Sex Couples

In a groundbreaking move, Pope Francis has authorized Roman Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, signaling a significant shift in Vatican doctrine.

Quavo Meets With 20 Women in Speed Dating YouTube Show

The rapper weighed out his options on Noluvmar's '20 Women Vs 1 Rapper' YouTube series.

Southwest Airlines Hit with $140M Fine for 2022 Holiday Travel Chaos

Southwest Airlines has been charged a historic $140 million fine for its 2022 holiday travel meltdown, marking a penalty 30 times larger than any previous airline fine.

Memphis Woman Arrested After Setting Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Bed On Fire

A 20-year-old woman in Tennessee is currently facing charges arrested being arrested on Friday after she allegedly tried to set her ex-boyfriend's bed on fire while he, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend's baby were sleeping.

