Cynthia Bailey Pays Tribute After Losing Her Father Eligah Bailey Jr.

Loosing loved is hard, but especially hard when it’s during the holiday seasons. Prayers are in order as it has been reported that model/reality star, Cynthia Bailey, father, Eligah Bailey Jr. has passed away at the age of 78 years old.

The news of Cynthia Bailey’s fathers passing was shared in a in younger photo of herself tribute via her Instagram page.

i was so touched with all that we have been through (the up’s & downs) together that the entire time you always kept this photo of me close to you. the whole time.

Cynthia also shared a tribute video of her fathers homegoing service, thanking everyone for there warm wishes, prayers, texts, dm’s, phone calls and heartfelt condolences.

We will be keeping Cynthia Bailey and her family uplifted in our prayers

