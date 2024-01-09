Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Is Going On Tour With Katt Williams

CLOSE

Source: Paul Archuleta / GettyKatt Williams took one more drink in ‘Club Shay Shay’ and let alot of cats out the bag. One of those cats, was an allegation that actor/comedian Kevin Hart was a plant. Kevin Hart has been in the blogs a lot lately, prior to the Katt Williams drama, with former employees that made allegations about things that could affect his happy marital home. Kevin Hart has chosen to file a lawsuit to combat that, however it seems that a little tweet/X isn’t going to make the Katt Williams noise go away. It’s being reported that Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei is now team Katt Williams and allegedly going to go on tour with Katt Williams.

Y’all did know Katt Williams is going out on tour, didn’t you??

Torrei Hart, Kevin’s ex-wife and mother of his two oldest children, took to her Instagram and shared a photo alongside Katt Williams, with a post that read:

“ #Charlotte #Orlando #Tampa, come see me live with my good friend [Katt Williams] on the Dark Matters Tour,”

Wow, who knew Torrei Hart had jokes!? Is this a low blow or no?

See post below