Lena Waithe’s Home Smashed And Grabbed For $200k in Jewelry

Chicago native, actress/producer/screenwriter Lena Waithe is being reported as the victim of the latest celebrity trend, a smash and grab burglary where $200k in jewelry is being reported as stolen.
According to a TMZ source:
A group of burglars smashed a window to the actress/comedian, Lena Waithe’s, Los Angeles-area home last week while she was out of town. One of Lena’s staff discovered the break-in after coming to the home the following day and finding the front door unlocked.
