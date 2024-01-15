Lena Waithe’s Home Smashed And Grabbed For $200k in Jewelry

CLOSE

Chicago native, actress/producer/screenwriter Lena Waithe is being reported as the victim of the latest celebrity trend, a smash and grab burglary where $200k in jewelry is being reported as stolen.

According to a TMZ source:

A group of burglars smashed a window to the actress/comedian, Lena Waithe’s, Los Angeles-area home last week while she was out of town. One of Lena’s staff discovered the break-in after coming to the home the following day and finding the front door unlocked.