Entertainment News

Lena Waithe’s Home Smashed And Grabbed For $200k in Jewelry

Published on January 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

6th Annual Urban One Honors Logo
CLOSE
Lena Waithe

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Chicago native, actress/producer/screenwriter Lena Waithe is being reported as the victim of the latest celebrity trend, a smash and grab burglary where $200k in jewelry is being reported as stolen.

According to a TMZ source:

A group of burglars smashed a window to the actress/comedian, Lena Waithe’s,  Los Angeles-area home last week while she was out of town. One of Lena’s staff discovered the break-in after coming to the home the following day and finding the front door unlocked.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close