The Bijou Star Files: Yo Gotti’s Brother Gunned Down in Memphis

New details emerge on death of Famed Rapper Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook
After the shooting death of renowned rapper Yo Gotti’s brother Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, Memphis police have released new details on the homicide. Read More
RICK ROSS: I Got The Keys To Miami …BUT NEED MEMPHIS TO STOP THE VIOLENCE!!!
Rick Ross was among the honored guests at 5000 Role Models’ Dr. MLK Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday … a celebration he entered with a heavy heart in the wake of Big Jook‘s killing. Read More
MICHAEL ‘HARRY-O’ HARRISSNOOP & I AIN’T SWEATIN’ SUGE …We’re Taking Death Row to New Heights!!!
Suge Knight‘s publicly called out Snoop Dogg, claiming he swindled Death Row Records out from under him — but the label’s co-owner says that’s far from factual … as they push the mighty DR into the next millennium!!! Read More
BLUEFACENOT SCHEDULED TO GET OUTTA JAIL …Until Later This Summer!!!
Blueface is behind bars over a probation violation that he got hauled into court over last week — and now, we’ve learned he ain’t due to get out for a while … months, in fact. Read More
A Laughing Matter: Recalling Katt Williams’ Hilarious “Beef” With Dave Chappelle + Reactions From The Shannon Sharpe Interview
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards
Your Weight and Your Health
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Mother Shot and Killed By Police After She Called 911
Shannon Sharpe’s Response To Katt Williams Comments On His Podcast
