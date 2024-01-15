The Bijou Star Files: Yo Gotti’s Brother Gunned Down in Memphis

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 15, 2024:

New details emerge on death of Famed Rapper Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook

After the shooting death of renowned rapper Yo Gotti’s brother Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, Memphis police have released new details on the homicide. Read More

RICK ROSS: I Got The Keys To Miami … BUT NEED MEMPHIS TO STOP THE VIOLENCE!!!

Rick Ross was among the honored guests at 5000 Role Models’ Dr. MLK Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday … a celebration he entered with a heavy heart in the wake of Big Jook‘s killing. Read More

MICHAEL ‘HARRY-O’ HARRIS SNOOP & I AIN’T SWEATIN’ SUGE … We’re Taking Death Row to New Heights!!!

Suge Knight‘s publicly called out Snoop Dogg, claiming he swindled Death Row Records out from under him — but the label’s co-owner says that’s far from factual … as they push the mighty DR into the next millennium!!! Read More

BLUEFACE NOT SCHEDULED TO GET OUTTA JAIL … Until Later This Summer!!!

Blueface is behind bars over a probation violation that he got hauled into court over last week — and now, we’ve learned he ain’t due to get out for a while … months, in fact. Read More

