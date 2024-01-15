Bijou Star Files

The Bijou Star Files: Yo Gotti’s Brother Gunned Down in Memphis

Published on January 15, 2024

Bijou Star Files

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 15, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

New details emerge on death of Famed Rapper Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook

After the shooting death of renowned rapper Yo Gotti’s brother Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, Memphis police have released new details on the homicide.  Read More

RICK ROSS:  I Got The Keys To Miami …BUT NEED MEMPHIS TO STOP THE VIOLENCE!!!

Rick Ross was among the honored guests at 5000 Role Models’ Dr. MLK Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday … a celebration he entered with a heavy heart in the wake of Big Jook‘s killing.  Read More

MICHAEL ‘HARRY-O’ HARRISSNOOP & I AIN’T SWEATIN’ SUGE …We’re Taking Death Row to New Heights!!!

Suge Knight‘s publicly called out Snoop Dogg, claiming he swindled Death Row Records out from under him — but the label’s co-owner says that’s far from factual … as they push the mighty DR into the next millennium!!!  Read More

BLUEFACENOT SCHEDULED TO GET OUTTA JAIL …Until Later This Summer!!!

Blueface is behind bars over a probation violation that he got hauled into court over last week — and now, we’ve learned he ain’t due to get out for a while … months, in fact.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

