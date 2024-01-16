Niecy Nash-Betts Wins An Emmy For Her Role In ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

CLOSE

Niecy Nash-Betts is best known for comedy however if you watched Niecy Nash-Betts in Netflix ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, playing the role of Glenda Cleveland, Niecy Nash, pardon the pun, killed it. Niecy Nash-Betts gave an Oscar winning performance, however the Oscars won’t recognize it, but The Emmy’s did and awarded her for her performance.

Congratulations are most definitely in order.

Niecy Nash-Betts took home the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series, bringing the awards show audience to its feet with her rousing acceptance speech.

“I’m a winner, baby! Thank you to the most high for this divine moment,” “Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me. Thank you. My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you.” “I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do,”

Take a listen to Niecy Nash-Betts standing ovation acceptance speech below.