The Bijou Star Files: OBJ Says Trade To CLE Was Out Of Spite

Odell Beckham Jr. Believes The Giants Traded Him To The Cleveland Browns Out Of Spite [Video]

The fallout between the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. was ugly in his opinion.

MASE D-Wade in Painted Nails …LIKE SEEING JORDAN IN LINGERIE

The Miami Heat just bronzed Dwyane Wade's legacy with a statue that'll go up outside the team's arena, but Mase can't focus on that milestone — instead, he's zeroing in on something else, and in the process, proving he's a dinosaur.

MARTIN LAWRENCE DOING JUST FINE DESPITE EMMYS BUZZ 11th Hour Tweaks To Blame

Martin Lawrence's appearance at the Emmys this week got some folks a little worried he might be worse for wear — but the guy's actually never been better, and there's a perfectly good explanation for what people misperceived …

WHOOPI GOLDBERG Fires Back at Nikki Haley YES, THE U.S. *HAS* BEEN RACIST!!!

Nikki Haley said America has never been a racist country — but Whoopi Goldberg would beg to differ … and she's ready to list the ugly receipts that prove the exact opposite.

PHARRELL WILLIAMS TAKES LV TO THE WILD, WILD WEST… Let’s Ride, Boys!!!

Pharrell Williams was ridin' high as he transported Parisians to America's West with his cowboy-themed Louis Vuitton show Tuesday.

Brittish Williams Reportedly Arrested After Failing To Surrender To Prison

Brittish Williams is reportedly behind bars after failing to comply with the terms of her prison surrender.

Another One! Jonathan Majors’ Movie ‘Magazine Dreams’ Reportedly Dropped By Studio After Actor’s Conviction

Jonathan Majors can't seem to catch a break. New reports claim that his latest movie, 'Magazine Dreams,' has been dropped by its distributor.

Bernice Burgos’ Daughter Spills On Being In The Same Dating Pool As Her Mom (Video)

Bernice Burgos' daughter is letting folks know the reality of her mom being a well-known baddie! Ashley Marie Burgos opened up about the topic during a recent episode of Angela Yee's 'Lip Service' podcast.

Suzanne Somers’ widower, Alan Hamel, says ‘odd things’ happening at home since star’s death: ‘I’m a believer now that there is an afterlife’

Suzanne Somers' widower, Alan Hamel, says odd things have been happening in the couple's Palm Springs, Calif., home since the "Three's Company" icon passed — and it seems Somers is still with us in spirit.

LeBron James’ Future With the Lakers Could Be in Doubt, NBA Insider Claims

The 39-year-old has an option that would allow him to become a free agent.

50 Cent Apologizes to Everyone He’s Offended: ‘We Can Get More Done Together, Why We Work Against Each Other’

50 Cent's apologizing today, so accept it before he changes his mind later.

Timbaland To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Timbaland has been announced as an inductee in this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame class in light of the countless hits and timeless anthems created during his illustrious career.

Dwight Howard Accused Of Submitting ‘Questionable’ Evidence In Bombshell Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A lawsuit was filed against former basketball pro Dwight Howard in July by a man named Stephen Harper accusing Howard of sexually assaulting him and "intentional infliction of emotional distress" and false imprisonment.

Tyrese Dismisses $1 Million Lawsuit Against Teddy Pendergrass’ Widow Over Derailed Biopic

Tyrese's Voltron Entertainment was suing Teddy Pendergrass' widow, Joan, for at least $1 million in damages over the abandoned rights to the late crooner's life story.

Diddy Not Blacklisted From Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party Despite Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Sean Diddy Combs still has some pull in the music industry despite the mountain of sexual assault lawsuits against him.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shakes up offensive staff, fires coordinator Alex Van Pelt and 2 other assistants

For the second straight year, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has made a major offseason change to his staff.

KANYE WEST FILMED 40-MINUTE APOLOGY VIDEO …Set to Drop Ahead of Album

Kanye West already tried apologizing for his rabid antisemitism — but it seems he feels he didn't stick the landing, 'cause he recently did another one … which was MUCH longer.

