The Bijou Star Files: Chrisette Michele Checked Cancel Culture

Did Chrisette Michele Just Make A (Good) Point About Cancel Culture?
Nearly a decade later, as the anniversary of her career-altering decision nears, Chrisette decided to speak out on the subject in the form of a TED Talk at Atlanta-based HBCU, Morris Brown College. Read More
KID CUDI ON KANYE WEST HERE’S THE REASON WE’RE COOL AGAIN …End of the Day, My Brother
Kid Cudi is telling all on his mended friendship with Kanye West … and explaining exactly why he ended up forgiving the guy after an ugly falling out. Read More
CASSIE LOOKING FIERCE AT FASHION SHOW …First Event Since Diddy Suit
Cassie is getting back to regular life after settling her human trafficking lawsuit against Diddy… and her first official order of biz is a fashion show in France. Read More
JENNIFER HUDSON & COMMON HOLDING HANDS AT LAKERS GAME …Couple Still Going Strong
Jennifer Hudson and Common have a strong bond between them … they were holding hands and joined at the hip sitting courtside at a Lakers game. Read More
Taraji P. Henson Slams Rumors About Feuding With Oprah Winfrey
Taraji P. Henson has taken a firm stance on the recent speculation about a feud between her and Oprah Winfrey. Read More
Atlanta’s Spelman College Receives Largest Donation In HBCU History (Video)
Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, is making history after receiving the largest donation ever made to an HBCU. Read More
They Outside! Waka Flocka’s Girlfriend Melanie Shares Video Montage Of Their Quality Time
Waka Flocka and Melanie have been enjoying their honeymoon stage from what the newly revealed couple has shared so far! Read More
Marlon Wayans Weighs In On Katt Williams’ Comments About Black Men Wearing Dresses In Hollywood (Video)
Marlon Wayans is sharing his thoughts on a conversation sparked by Katt Williams about Black men wearing dresses in Hollywood. Read More
Jaidyn Alexis Locks Lips With Former Women’s Basketball Player (Video)
Just a few weeks ago, Jaidyn Alexis was proudly claiming Blueface (and his body parts) in songs and social media posts. Now, it looks like the ‘Barbie’ artist has found a new lil’ romance to cling to while Blue is behind bars. Read More
Kountry Wayne Addresses Accusations of Concealing Marriage From Ex Jess Hilarious (WATCH)
Kountry Wayne has made it pretty clear he wants Jess Hilarious to stop talking about their former relationship. Read More
Jerod Mayo Addresses Issue Of Racism Amid Becoming First Black Coach Of NFL’s New England Patriots (Video)
Jerod Mayo has shared his perspective on the contentious issue of racism after being announced as the first black coach of the NFL’s New England Patriots. Read More
Tweet’s Daughter Discovered Her Mother’s Fame Watching ‘106 & Park’: ‘I Was Like, ‘Excuse Me?’
The R&B singer of “Oops (Oh My)” fame became an overnight sensation and her daughter only found out while doing her algebra homework in front of the TV. Read More
Lil Nas X Lost Around 140,000 Followers Amid Controversy Over “J Christ” Single
The backlash against Lil Nas X’s new music is apparently making him lose a hefty amount of followers. Read More
North West Debuts New Diamond-Encrusted Grill as Kanye Shares His New Piece
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, got diamond fronts that compliment her father’s new titanium grill. Read More
Ginuwine Says He ‘Absolutely’ Does Not Have Sex to His Own Music, Names Usher King of R&B in New Interview
Ginuwine says he’s not getting freaky to his own music. Read More
Torrei Hart Says Katt Williams Is Not Her Opp; “We’ve Known Each Other For 20 Years” [Video]
Torrei Hart is speaking out after receiving backlash for touring with Katt Williams. Read More
Audio Released: Prosecutors Allege Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D and Son Conspired to Harm Witnesses in Jail Phone Call [Video]
Prosecutors allege that Tupac murder suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis and his son conspired to harm witnesses set to testify against him during a jail phone call. Read More
Ice-T Says ‘Jungle Sex’ Is the Secret to His Marriage to Coco Austin: ‘That Flame Has to Stay Lit’
Ice-T is letting everyone in on the secret to his long-lasting marriage to Coco Austin. Read More
MLB Star Tim Anderson’s Wife Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3 After He Welcomed Child Out of Wedlock
Tim Anderson is having another baby — with is wife, this time. Read More
