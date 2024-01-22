Two former cops in East Cleveland were sentenced today for allegedly selling fake police reports for cash.
FOX 8 reports that Von Harris and Demarcko Johnson were indicted last year for bribery, forgery, and insurance fraud.
Harris was given 24 months in prison for the crime, while Johnson received 12 months.
From FOX 8:
Prosecutors said the two also sold more reports for two payments of $500 outside of a gas station on two separate occasions on June 20 and July 24.
Harris and Johnson are among 16 East Cleveland police officers charged with crimes and civil rights violations in 31 incidents from June 2018 to July 2022, according to prosecutors.
To read the entire FOX 8 report
East Cleveland Cops Sentenced For Selling Fake Police Reports was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
