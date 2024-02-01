The Bijou Star Files: Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer Sharing A Residency

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 1, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer Will Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency Show ‘Love & Laughter’
Good news for fans of songstress Toni Braxton and comedian Cedric The Entertainer. Read More
EX-BOEING QUALITY MANAGER WARNS OF 737S BEING BACK IN THE AIR …Too Soon, Might Not Be Safe
Boeing’s 737 planes are being given the green light to get back up into the sky — but a guy who used to do quality assurance for them says … it might be too soon, not safe enough. Read More
Parents Of Courtney Clenney Arrested In Murder Case Of Christian Obumseli
Police have arrested the parents of Courtney Clenney, the model who stands accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in 2022. Read More
Toyota Issues A “DO NOT DRIVE” Advisory For Approximately 50,000 Vehicles
Toyota has issued an advisory to owners of approximately 50,000 vehicles to stop driving immediately. Read More
DJ Mustard Is Reportedly Seeking Sole Legal Custody Of 11-Year-Old Son Shared With Ex-Wife Chanel
DJ Mustard is still at war with his estranged wife, Chanel Thierry. But this time, it’s about their son, whom Mustard requests sole legal custody Read More
Business Loans For Ex-Prisoners? VP Kamala Harris Steps In To Discuss Her Plan
Jeff Henderson went from earning $35,000 a week as a drug dealer to serving ten years in federal prison. Today, he’s a celebrity chef. Read More
Nicki Minaj Says Megan Thee Stallion ‘Wanted a Rihanna Moment So Bad’ With Gayle King Interview
Minaj continued to make accusations against Megan on her fifth day of attacking the “Hiss” rapper on X. Read More
Pennsylvania Man Beheaded His Father, Posted The Head On YouTube
A Pennsylvania man has been charged after decapitating his father and posting his head on YouTube. Read More
Former IRS Contractor Sentenced To 5 years In Prison After Leaking Donald Trump’s Tax Records
A former Internal Revenue Service contractor accused of leaking the tax records of former President Donald Trump to the New York Times as well as the tax records of billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to ProPublica has been sentenced to five years in prison. Read More
CDC Reported That Syphilis Cases Soared Among Heterosexual Couples in 2022
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that nearly a quarter of syphilis cases in the U.S. were diagnosed in women in 2022, signaling an “alarming” trend in the sexually transmitted infection’s spread among heterosexual couples. Read More
Lori Harvey Will Make Her Rookie Debut in SI Swimsuit Wearing Her Own Swimwear Collection: ‘Dream Come True’
Not only is Lori Harvey making her rookie debut in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but she’s doing it in swimwear that she designed herself.Read More
