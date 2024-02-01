The Bijou Star Files: Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer Sharing A Residency

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 1, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer Will Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency Show ‘Love & Laughter’

Good news for fans of songstress Toni Braxton and comedian Cedric The Entertainer. Read More

EX-BOEING QUALITY MANAGER WARNS OF 737S BEING BACK IN THE AIR …Too Soon, Might Not Be Safe

Boeing’s 737 planes are being given the green light to get back up into the sky — but a guy who used to do quality assurance for them says … it might be too soon, not safe enough. Read More

Parents Of Courtney Clenney Arrested In Murder Case Of Christian Obumseli

Police have arrested the parents of Courtney Clenney, the model who stands accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in 2022. Read More

Toyota Issues A “DO NOT DRIVE” Advisory For Approximately 50,000 Vehicles

Toyota has issued an advisory to owners of approximately 50,000 vehicles to stop driving immediately. Read More

DJ Mustard Is Reportedly Seeking Sole Legal Custody Of 11-Year-Old Son Shared With Ex-Wife Chanel

DJ Mustard is still at war with his estranged wife, Chanel Thierry. But this time, it’s about their son, whom Mustard requests sole legal custody Read More

Business Loans For Ex-Prisoners? VP Kamala Harris Steps In To Discuss Her Plan

Jeff Henderson went from earning $35,000 a week as a drug dealer to serving ten years in federal prison. Today, he’s a celebrity chef. Read More

Nicki Minaj Says Megan Thee Stallion ‘Wanted a Rihanna Moment So Bad’ With Gayle King Interview

Minaj continued to make accusations against Megan on her fifth day of attacking the “Hiss” rapper on X. Read More

Pennsylvania Man Beheaded His Father, Posted The Head On YouTube

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after decapitating his father and posting his head on YouTube. Read More

Former IRS Contractor Sentenced To 5 years In Prison After Leaking Donald Trump’s Tax Records

A former Internal Revenue Service contractor accused of leaking the tax records of former President Donald Trump to the New York Times as well as the tax records of billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to ProPublica has been sentenced to five years in prison. Read More

CDC Reported That Syphilis Cases Soared Among Heterosexual Couples in 2022

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that nearly a quarter of syphilis cases in the U.S. were diagnosed in women in 2022, signaling an “alarming” trend in the sexually transmitted infection’s spread among heterosexual couples. Read More

Lori Harvey Will Make Her Rookie Debut in SI Swimsuit Wearing Her Own Swimwear Collection: ‘Dream Come True’

Not only is Lori Harvey making her rookie debut in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but she’s doing it in swimwear that she designed herself.Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am