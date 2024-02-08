Zendaya Is A Warrior Princess At The ‘Dune: Part 2’ Red Carpet Event

CLOSE

Zendaya Coleman is one of the few starlets that can bring image architect Law Roach out of retirement. The actress, who is in Mexico to promote her latest film, Dune: Part 2, looked striking in a custom Torisheju skirt set.

The Spider-Man actress usually embodies the theme of her movies during her promo tours, and this was no different. Coleman draped her modelesque figure in a warrior-inspired look that featured a fabric-heavy crop top that exposed her chiseled abs, partnered with a long skirt that showed off her long legs.

Law Roach comes out of retirement to style Zendaya for the Dune: Part 2 event

Roach took to Instagram to show off his work. The famed stylist, who announced his retirement in 2023, vowed to continue a working relationship with his muse.

And while Coleman has exclusive access to Roach’s architectural talents, she’s not the only person benefitting from his services. During Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Law quickly disclaimed that he is “unretired” for one night only.

Canadian powerhouse Celine Dion presented the Grammy Award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift. Many were surprised to see the legendary singer on stage after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms.

Dressed by Roach, Dion took to the stage in a powder pink Valentino dress, partnered with a burnt orange coat and Gianvito Rossi shoes. The singer’s appearance on stage was memorable for two reasons: she was dressed phenomenally and appeared to be in good health and great spirits.

The award-winning stylist made it clear that there will always be a working relationship between him and Coleman. And with the actress in the beginning of a promo tour, we will surely see more of their magic on the carpet. What do you think? Are you loving Zendaya’s most recent red carpet look?

