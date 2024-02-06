US Court Rules Donald Trump DOES NOT Have Presidential Immunity

CLOSE

In an effort to dismiss the federal election interference case against him, Donald Trump claimed that he should be immune from prosecution because his efforts to overturn the 2020 election fell within his official duties as president.

According to Donald Trump’s via his social media platform The President of The United States must have full immunity otherwise they can’t do their job.

“EVEN EVENTS THAT ‘CROSS THE LINE’ MUST FALL UNDER TOTAL IMMUNITY, OR IT WILL BE YEARS OF TRAUMA TRYING TO DETERMINE GOOD FROM BAD,”

Breaking news today is that a federal appeals court has ruled former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency to reverse the 2020 election results.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung released a statement responding to a federal appeals court ruling that Trump is not immune from prosecution in the election interference case. Cheung said that without immunity a president could not “properly function.”

See video below