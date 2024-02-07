Ole Miss & South Carolina Ladies Stop Play To Get Their Weave Back

Ladies college basketball is finally becoming recognized just as much as the men and probably a little more then the WNBA. Women have proven they can be remarkably athletic, just as physical and competitive as the men. Women also during the heat of the battle can execute classy and compassion when need be.
During the heat of the battle between the number 1 ranked South Carolina (led by the legendary coach Dawn Staley) and Ole Miss, an Ole Miss women’s basketball player collided with a player from South Carolina. The players recognized that a fellow female player needed help, so both teams stopped play, not the referees and encircled a South Carolina player that was down.
What happened? Unbeknown to the bench or referees, in the collision the South Carolina players weaves popped off.
When all on the court seen what happened they showed class and decorum, being a fence for the player while she got her hair and reattached it.
NOW THATS CLASS!!
Take a look at the video below.
-
Here Are The 8 Best Date Night Restaurants in Cleveland!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black Have Officially Tied The Knot
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Cutest Couple Contest 2024!