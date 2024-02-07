Chrisean Rock Is Being Charged And Sued For Assault

CLOSE

It seems that whatever went on at the Tamar Braxton concert a few months back with Chrisean Rock is not over. It’s being reported that Chrisean Rock is being chopped and screwed for laying hands on James Wright Chanel, with legal actions.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit against Chrisean Rock was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, February 6. The filing asserts that Rock was speaking with Wright Chanel backstage at the concert on November 10, 2023. There was an alleged verbal back and forth between Chrisean Rock and James Wright Chanel. Chrisean Rock, allegedly, as she proceeded to go off backstage with an entourage demanding to sing her own song/ringtone by herself. An argument ensued, Chrisean then punches James Wright Chanel (hair stylist, chef, comedian, singer and digital media influencer) in the face, chipping his tooth, causing his nose to bleeding profusely with him having to be taken to the hospital. Furthermore, the Los Angeles Times adds that a criminal case was filed against Chrisean Rock concerning the incident and is reportedly facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

All this in the name of love and war.

