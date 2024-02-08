Taraji P. Henson Has Written A Children’s Book

CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson is best known as our actress extraordinaire, however The New York Times knows her as a best selling author. In 2016 Taraji P. Henson bared her soul in ‘Around The Way Girl: A Memoir’, now she is reaching out to the shorties, debuting a picture book ‘You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!)’.

Taraji P. Henson, who is also an advocate for mental health in the black community, through her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, took to her own personal social media, posting a video introducing her next best seller ‘You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!)’, that shows kids the great things that can happen when we approach others and ourselves with empathy, patience, and love.

According to Taraji P. Henson:

“Mental health struggles can start even in childhood and often times it starts with being bullied. This book isn’t just about bullying though. It’s about how all children have something different about them and being different is what makes them so special. So this book is for the kids that feel different, this book is for the parents who want their kids to accept differences and this book is for the families that encountered hard times because of differences. “

‘You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!)’ goes on-sale June 18, 2024 but you can pre-order your copy now.

Take a look at the video below.