Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Boo’d Up But Not Boo’s !?

In the 9 years playing professional football this might be the most talked about catch that Odell Beckham Jr has ever made. Back in September of 2023 word on the streets is that Odell Beckham Jr. is now boo’d up with reality star Kim Kardashian. But the reality of their relationship has been quiet.

On the eve of the BIG GAME a source told Us Weekly, “They’re getting serious”, and the internet/blogs went wild with that hot tea. Now another source is pouring cold water on that smoke seriousness of Kim K and OBJ.

A source tells PEOPLE that the SKIMS founder, 43, and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, are “still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual.”Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious,”

Do you think Kanye West is going to go in on OBJ like he did Pete Davidson?

