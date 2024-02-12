Beyoncé Scores In Verizon Ad Dropping New Music

CLOSE

Sasha is Fierce, she might not been able to shutdown a Verizon, but we are almost sure she shutdown their marketing budget, as well as the internet.

Jay-Z a week ago, during the Super Bow of Music, The Grammy Awards, called out the academy, respectfully, for not giving his wife her due respect. Well you know that old saying if you can’t beat’em, join’um??

Beyonce’ shut down the internet in a Verizon commercial during ‘The Super Bowl’, proving that she’s got mad skills that spans genres.

Beyonce’ released tracks one and two of ‘Act II’ from her ‘Renaissance’ era. The singles are ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages.’ The full project should be coming our way on March 29, and it sounds like Beyonce’ has switched gears from ‘house’ to country.

Take a look/listen at the commercial and her new singles below