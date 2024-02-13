The Bijou Star Files: Usher And Jennifer Goicoechea Said YEAH!

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 13, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
USHER GOT HITCHED ON SB SUNDAY …Mom Was His Witness!!!
Usher didn’t go to the Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas to get hitched — as so many celebs before him have done — but he did another quick-wedding spot nearby … and his mother on hand to watch it all go down. Read More
ALICIA KEYS VOICE POLISHED UP AFTER MISSED NOTE… On SB Halftime Show YT
Super Bowl viewers were quick to pounce on Alicia Keys for botching a note during her Halftime show performance with Usher … but her voice crack has since been cleaned up. Read More
BEN AFFLECK DUNKIN’ TRACKSUIT SOLD OUT IN MINUTES… SB Ad Sweetens Deal!!!
Dunkin’ Donuts has clearly found a sweet spot with their Ben Affleck partnership … ’cause their clothing merch has flown off the shelves following his SB commercial. Read More
Uber, Lyft, DoorDash drivers to strike on Valentine’s Day over ‘incredible decrease’ in pay
DoorDash will strike across the US on Valentine’s Day seeking fair pay, drivers’ groups said Monday. Read More
Jermaine Dupri Responds To Social Media Jokes About His Viral Super Bowl ‘Fit
Jermaine Dupri is weighing in on the social media discourse surrounding the now-viral fit he wore to Super Bowl LVIII. Read More
Super Bowl LVIII Draws Record-Breaking Audience of 123.4 Million Viewers
Super Bowl LVIII has officially shattered records, becoming the most-watched Super Bowl in history. Read More
Usher’s Super Bowl Performance Brings In Over 30 Million Households, Surpassing Rihanna And Dr. Dre
Usher’s halftime performance drew in fans by the masses. The 8-time Grammy winner’s big moment pulled in 30.1 million households, Read More
KANYE WEST I Don’t Take Back the Antisemitism …’VULTURES’ PROVES I CAN’T BE CANCELED
Kanye West says he hasn’t been canceled yet for a couple different reasons — and he also explains why he’s not backing down from some of his antisemitic statements. Read More
Kanye West Seemingly Rekindles Relationship With Adidas CEO After Previous Drama
Looks like Kanye West and Adidas might be working things out after that rapper recently shared a new photo to his Instagram posing with Adidas CEO. Read More
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Split Confirmed
There was some truth to the breakup rumors surrounding Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Read More
Tyrese Says Songs About His Ex-Wife Led to His Breakup With Longtime Girlfriend
Tyrese Gibson’s rollout for his new album, Beautiful Pain, has gotten off to a painful start. Read More
K. Michelle Addresses Folks Mentioning Her After Beyoncé Released Country Songs
K. Michelle isn’t worried about a lil’ competition in the country music lane, even if it’s from Beyoncé. Read More
Shannon Sharpe Says He’s Having A Man To Man Talk With Mike Epps To Discuss Their Differences
Shannon Sharpe has issued an apology to his family and fans after having an explosive back and forth with Mike Epps on social media. Read More
Serena Williams Speaks On Loving Herself After Giving Birth For The Second Time: ‘Right Now I Love That My Body Is Not Picture Perfect’
Tennis star Serena Williams is keeping it candid when it comes to her adjustment to life as a mother-of-two. Read More
Tristan Thompson Requests Permanent Guardianship Of Disabled 17-Year-Old Brother Without Their Estranged Father’s Approval
Tristan Thompson has taken another step to obtain permanent guardianship of his little brother Amari. Read More
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announces new indictments in House Bill 6 scandal: Former FirstEnergy executives face bribery charges
The investigation into the bribery scandal surrounding House Bill 6 and FirstEnergy has brought a new indictment with 27 combined counts of felony violations, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Read More
