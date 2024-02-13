Russell Simmons Being Sued For Allegedly Raping Def Jam Recordings Exec.

CLOSE

This is the season for sexual assault lawsuits, and for the God Father of Hip Hop, Russell Simmons, his alleged sexual assault allegations are mounting.

In 2018 a Jane Doe accused the Def Jam co-founder, Russell Simmons, of rape, that he vehemently denied. Then in 2020, L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Epstein dismissed the case, citing that the Jane Doe who originally filed the suit, was reportedly about four years too late for the alleged incident.

Now it seems that another rape accusation has reared its head, by another Jane Doe that is a former Def Jam Recordings executive.

According to the complaint, 25 years ago, Simmons asked the accuser to visit his apartment in New York to approve a new video. He initially began to “wrestle” with her “in an attempt to appear playful,” but the “situation escalated into aggression,” with him pinning her down on a bed, the suit claims. “Ms. Doe repeatedly told Mr. Simmons to get off of her, but he refused,” the complaint states. “Mr. Simmons proceeded to rape her.”

Russell Simmons sold his stake in Def Jam for a reported $100 million back in 1999.