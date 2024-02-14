Ohio Amber Alert: Victim Believed To Be In Danger Near Cleveland

CLOSE

A state-wide Amber Alert in Ohio has Columbus police believing that a 5-year-old victim may be in danger near Cleveland.

FOX 8 reports that a woman is accused of unlawfully taking Darnell Taylor, 5, before fleeing the Columbus area.

The Amber Alert went off across the state at 5:10 a.m. The child’s foster mother, Pammy Maye, is accused of abruptly leaving the house with the child, prompting her husband to call the authorities.

The child’s biological parents have been notified and updated on the ongoing situation.

According to the report, Maye is approximately 4’11” and weighs about 115 pounds.

Taylor may be wearing Spider-Man pajamas.

The vehicle she was reported to be driving was a 2015 Jeep Cherokee with license plate JIGGZII.

FOX 8 video from about 6 a.m. Wednesday shows a vehicle and license plate matching the police description being towed from an apartment complex along Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn.

Columbus police confirmed the vehicle was located in Brooklyn, about 150 miles from the home in Columbus, but neither Taylor nor Maye were in the vehicle.

If you or someone you know has information you’re asked to call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911.

