Meet Your 2024 Future History Maker: Wayne Dawson

Wayne Dawson, one of the most beloved and successful broadcasters in Northeast Ohio television history. Wayne grew up in the Glenville and East Cleveland neighborhoods of the city graduating from Shaw High School. Wayne then attended Tri-C and Kent State in pursuit of his journalism career. Mr. Dawson joined then Cleveland’s Newscenter 8 in October 1979 and has been an anchor with what is not Fox 8 News for the past 32 years. Wayne has received numerous awards and commendations highlighted by his inductions into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame, The Press Club of Cleveland, the Journalism Hall of Fame and the NATAS Silver Circle. Wayne is also an 11 time Emmy Winner, a recipient of the Press Club’s Chuck Heaton Award in recognition of his community activism, sensitivity, humility and journalistic talent. Wayne Dawson we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.