DC Young Fly Asks For Bag Containing Jacky Oh! Death Certificate Returned

Comedian/actor, DC Young Fly, lost his soulmate and mother of his children, Jacky Oh!, last year at the tender age of 33 years old due to due to complications from cosmetic surgery. To add to his grief he is now asking a thief to return his Book Bag that contains personal belongings, Jacky Oh!’s death certificate.

DC Young Fly after performing at the Hollywood Improv discovered that his bag was missing. He hoped on IG with a video asking for his bag back. In the video DC Young Fly says it has nothing to do with money or anything like that, but the sentimental value.

DC’s not asking for anything crazy here … he literally just wants his bag back, and is hoping his message reaches the right people and that they’ll do the right thing and return it.

Let’s pray that the person who took his bag does the right thing, AMEN.

