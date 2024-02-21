North West Makes History As The Youngest Artists to Chart on Billboard’s Hot 100

CLOSE

On Tuesday, Billboard revealed thatBeyoncé became the first-ever Black female artist to top the Hot Country Songs chart with her smash hit country single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which also debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. Now it’s being reported that Billboard History has been made once again, as the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North West, has become one of the youngest artists to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100 with her hit single ‘Talking’, at the young age of 10 years old.

It’s all in the DNA, Kanye West is the owner of 24 Grammy Awards.

North West and Bump J are both officially Billboard Hot 100-charting artists thanks to their featured appearances on Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign’s new album, Vultures 1. “Talking” serves as North West’s rapping debut. The oldest of Ye and Kim Kardashian’s children reintroduces herself as “Miss Westie” in the track.

Okay then, Miss Westie, we see and hear you, CONGRATULATIONS.

