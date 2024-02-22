Family Answers Question About Wendy Williams “How she doin’?”

CLOSE

Wendy Williams went from unapologetic gossip behind the mic inside of a radio station booth to being one of the hottest daytime television hosts on TV. Then just as fast as you can say “how you doin” life stated unravelling for Wendy Williams from all directions. We have heard what the streets has had to say about Wendy Williams, but never the 411 from the people that are closest to her, the family. That is until now, the family of Wendy Williams for the first time is answering the questions everybody has been wanting to know about Wendy Williams. What happened and how you (Wendy Williams) doin?

The former Wendy Williams Show host’s family is speaking out for the first time in this week’s PEOPLE cover story about what went down during this dark period, as Williams’ life devolved into the exact kind of drama she once would have gossiped about during her Hot Topics segment.

Trying to get ahead of the new documentary curve that will be airing on Lifetime “Where Is Wendy Williams?” her sister Wanda Finnie and niece Alex Finnie tell PEOPLE Williams is in a better place physically and mentally. According to the family Wendy Williams is in a facility addressing cognitive issues (problems with a person’s ability to think, learn, remember, use judgement, and make decisions).

According to the family due to a lack of communication with Wendy Williams‘ guardian, “We cannot reach out to her, but she can reach out to us. And she is in a healing place emotionally. She’s not the person that you see in this film.” [read more]

In a trailer for Lifetime’s new two-part documentary, Where is Wendy Williams?, the former talk show host is seen for the first time since leaving The Wendy Williams Show amid her health and legal battles in July 2021.

The new documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams” that was filmed between 2022 and 2023, is premiering on Lifetime February 24, 2024.

See the trailer below